Hello, Hunters!

Today we’re excited to announce the official launch of Modding Tools for ZERO Sievert with patch 1.1.12.

🛠️ MODDING TOOLS

The Steam Workshop is officially open in Zakov, bringing a new post-apocalyptic world of possibilities for modding!

What does this mean for hunters? Modders can now create and share thrilling new mods that introduce new items, quests, weapons, NPCs, objects, scripts, sounds, languages, traders, particles, events, factions, and much more.

The Steam Workshop Train has left the station and will continue to grow and expand with thrilling new mods, so keep an eye out for any favourites! To find out more about what this means for the game, check out Oscar Mikey's video below!

Added in tools to support modding in ZERO Sievert and compatibility with Steam Workshop Documentation for this (including various functions and examples) is included in the local game files and will be updated accordingly when relevant for the foreseeable

Updated GameMaker Engine from v2022.0.2.49 to v2024.11.0.226 This engine upgrade allowed us to fix some legacy issues that we previously couldn’t Since we’re now on a newer version of GameMaker, some users may experience better performance on laptop GPUs

New quest added after "The bridge to Zakov" named "Clear the way, again"

New quest added after "Clear the way, again" named "The Devil"

New boss added (Available ONLY after completing the "Clear the way, again" quest)

2 new weapons added: Pistol .50 BMG Carret N82 .50BMG rounds can be bought by the barman after completing the "Clear the way, again" quest. (Must wait for the next traders restock.)

New armor added: WA Devil suit (unique boss drop)

1 new foregrip added (with 3 color variants)

2 color variants added for already existing foregrip

Other Notable Improvements

New audio slider: “UI Radiation” slider has been added to increase or decrease the volume for the geiger counter clicking SFX when hovering over menu items

Difficulty settings can be changed mid game (some setting may requires a new raid or a trader restock or reload the bunker)

An enemy’s weapon and armour will always be revealed immediately when checking them for loot

Localisation added to all the achievements for the current supported languages

Collision

Further collision adjustments have been made to stop Hunters from being teleported into the blue void

Throwing bolts when the Hunter is backed up against a wall won’t cause the bolt to get stuck on the wall

Inventory Fixes

Drop Armor setting is functional and a new difficulty page for “Loot - Armor” has been added. In this page, armor tiers (0-3, 4, 5, and 6) are given player-defined difficulty sliders for drop chance and the minimum and maximum durability for armor found on enemies

Hunters purchasing items from traders when the item cannot fit in their inventory will find the item on the ground next to them after the purchase

Graphical Fixes

Flashbangs detonated as the Hunter is dying no longer flashbang the player (yes, you!) on death

If the Hunter gets flashbanged before entering a building, the flash effect will not stay on permanently until death

Areas around the ghoul tunnels have been redesigned to make the entrances more obvious

The area around the Mall underground passage during “The Bridge to Zakov” has also been changed slightly to make the entrance more obvious

Localisation

Several grammatical issues fixed in the Tutorial for multiple categories

Added missing localisation text options for the Anomaly

NPC Behaviour/Interactions

Yakim and Vadim will no longer repeat their dialogue text until the player exits the save game

Quest rewards can no longer be replaced for rewards from other quests

Performance/System

Audio will play to the original output device if it is disconnected from the PC after it is reconnected

Temporary freezes in the bunker when opening full inventories or mass-trading have been reduced

UI

News feed on the Main Menu shows date and text without an overlap

Player can interact with news feed after accessing any fullscreen menu

Fixed some improper kerning present in the Tutorial

Loading screen hints have been rechecked to remove any text relating to the pre-1.0 skill system

Weapon Fixes

Kibba’s weapon can be fixed using the appropriate repair kit immediately after collecting

When shooting while moving, the trajectory of the last bullet in the magazine will no longer vary wildly from the previous bullets shot

Other Fixes

All keyboard keys can be used for remapping with the exception of: Backspace; Clear; Fn; and Mouse inputs (these are being worked on)

The Swamp village is displayed at the same brightness as the rest of the Swamp, no matter the time of day

Achievement “Man about town” cannot be unlocked by using alternative means outside the unlock description

Rainy weather will not persist into other weather events in the Bunker if Hunters sleep through the transition

Scientist Work daily quest: chemical anomalies will not be generated inside the power grid in the Mall

Scientist Work daily quest: dead scientists have been moved around in the Industrial Area so they are accessible, but note that they may still be partly buried or hard to find

Upcoming Hotfix Note

An additional note we wanted to expand on for our next hotfix was the Modding documentation. We’ll be iterating on this and adding more information as needed in future hotfixes so if there is anything you’d like to see, let us know!

We can't wait to see what modding brings to Zakov and as always, thank you to everyone who has been helping report issues so we can improve ZERO Sievert!

P.S - If you previously used unofficial mods in ZERO Sievert you may encounter file conflicts when booting the game after 1.1.12. If this happens we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game to fix it.