Grab your hard hat and hi-vis jacket – DIG VR is officially breaking ground on PS VR2 and Steam VR! Already a hit on Meta Quest, this true-to-life excavator simulation game is now ready to deliver the immersive experience of heavy-duty machinery to even more VR platforms.

Whether you're a construction enthusiast, a sim lover, or just want to experience the strangely satisfying thrill of digging through dirt with powerful machines, DIG VR is your ticket to a rugged virtual playground.

Watch the Launch Trailer and step into the muddy boots of a pro excavator in the charmingly gritty world of Diglington, Digshire.

What is DIG VR?

DIG VR isn’t just another simulator – it’s a full-on excavation adventure. You’ll start out modestly, behind the controls of a mini-digger on your family’s farm, and work your way up to handling massive, high-powered machinery designed to take on the toughest terrain and trickiest jobs.

Whether you're mastering precision digging or powering through large-scale construction sites, DIG VR blends authenticity and fun in a way that's both challenging and deeply satisfying.

Features That Make DIG VR Stand Out:

🔧 Authentic VR Simulation:

Choose between simplified and realistic control schemes to match your playstyle.

🚧 Career Mode:

Work your way from small jobs to becoming a seasoned machine operator in a full career campaign tailored for both casual players and serious sim fans.

🚜 Heavy Machinery Variety:

Control up to four different machines in various sizes, each designed for specific excavation needs.

🛠️ Unlock & Customize Tools:

Equip up to seven unique tool heads, including the Bucket, Breaker, Circular Saw, Auger, Trimmer, Compactor, and Grabber – and customize your digger with over 70 cosmetic upgrades like decals, paint jobs, and skins.

Available Now!

DIG VR is now out on PS VR2, and Steam VR, priced at £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 with 20% of for the first 2 weeks! No matter where you dig, you're in for an authentic and immersive digging adventure!