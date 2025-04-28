 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18129246 Edited 28 April 2025 – 07:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Endless maps overhaul. Walls added where autoblock or station was bypassable after signal removal

FIX: Ambient train sound of Reg train ceased  after train reused for next leg  
FIX: Contest period shown date respective to system language rather than game language  
FIX: Contest tile's 'Ends in' displayed wrong value  
FIX: False-positive train collisions caused unwanted game overs  
FIX: Grabbed&replaced element configuration not reconstructed on client that connected after grabbing and before replacing  
FIX: Init Happy Passengers in Debug Menu did not randomize basic demands  
FIX: Intermission in Regional Train Tutorial too short for resolving the conflict  
FIX: Sensors were not fully removed when track was bulldozed  
FIX: Tunnel bulldozing was not synced to clients  
FIX: Validate game state in multiplayer disconnected the client if the game state was too big```

Full list of stock map changes:```# base game  
Basel:  
-[wall lengthened south of Müllheim]

Berlin:  
-[walls west of Heerstraße extended]  
-[walls east of Berlin HBF's had a slight shift]

Birmingham  
-[walls east of Birmingham New Street got a new friend]

Busan:  
-[many autoblocks got wall braces]

Glasglow:  
-[walls added east of Whifflet]  
-[a wall cell added east of Glasgow Central]  
-[another wall cell tacked on east of Springburn]

Guangzhou:  
-[added a wall brace west of Xiancun]  
-[Ghuangzhouxi saw a wall move]

Hamburg:  
-[Added a brace south of Berliner Tör]  
-[Added a brace south of Hamburg Süd]

South-East London:  
-[autoblocks east of Bromley South had a wall lengthened. Grove Park will deny it though]

Lyon:  
-[autoblocks east of Collonges Fontaine had a hole plugged]  
-[an autoblock group both east and one west of Lyon Part-Dieu got their holes filled]  
-[The autoblock that's a tad too close to Lyon Gorge De Loup got a wall, restraining order still pending]  
-[Lyon Pérrache saw its western autoblocks blocked in better]  
-[Givors Canal had the autoblock to the west braced]  
-[Lyon Vaise had a wall brace installed, feels like an autoblock peasant now]

Manchester:  
-[Rochdale wanted to stand out, but got slapped by a new wall cell]

München:  
-[Holzkirchen Bypass took its name too seriously and got slapped with wall tax]  
-[Schwaigerloh got its anti-bypass wall moved to be actually functional]

New York:  
-[behind Fresh Point Terminal there now lives an autoblock with a fear of moving walls]  
-[west of Fresh Point Terminal the rail space was cut a little tighter to prevent squeakthrough]  
-[east of Long Island City a wall was extended]  
-[behind Grand Central, an autoblock got pinched propper]  
-[wall extended west of Floral Park]  
-[Mineola had the two eastern autoblock groups seperated propper]

Osaka:  
-[Noda had its one entrance gap proof certified]  
-[Many stations, who cannot be named due to privacy concerns, got their walls lengthened to prevent any more bypass scandals]

Prague:  
-[Branik had a brace placed north, blames the autoblock on the other side for its inclusion]  
-[autoblock east of Zbraslav was threatening to not have its length used, got some extra straps]  
-[many more wall extensions, go find them all ;P]

RioDeJaneiro:  
-[Maracanã's southern wall gained a cell or two in width. Don't offer them a scale, it's a sensitive topic]

Rotterdam:  
-[both sides of Europoort got their autoblocks walled in]  
-[south of Schiedam Centrum saw some braces added, wouldnt want the station to sink towards the freight region]

Sendai:  
-[due to no reason at all, I refuse to name the many tweaks. They went fast, as if in a blurr, but at least they function]

Shanghai Southern Reform:  
-[Name changes executed: (Matsue => Songjiang; Matsue South => Songjiang South; Xīn qiáo => Xinqiao) (Thanks to YuLun)]

Tokyo Railways:  
-[Shibuya had both its platforms and west autoblock clamped to prevent sneaky distance avoiders]  
-[Ōh-Okayama and Jiyūgaoka had their extra shadow platforms removed. Also saw some surrounding autoblocks get nerfed]  
-[Musashi-Kosugi, as a sink, you shouldn't be bypassable. Feel the wrath of the wall hammer]

Utrecht:  
-[Many stations and a couple autoblocks had their walls not covering propper, heathens]

Viafier retica:  
-[Thusis and Samedan no longer could share and ripped their wall appart]

Vienna:  
-[autoblock west of Handelskai saw walls move]  
-[walls north of Meidling de- and rewaved]

Washington:  
-[3/4 autoblocks had their walls pulled over their new gaps]

Wroclaw:  
-[walls lengthened between autoblocks east of Zachod]  
-[walls altered by autoblocks east of Grabiszyn]  
-[walls between Nowy Dwor and Muchobor shifted to close gaps next to autoblocks]  
-[walls south of Elektrocieplownia moved a cell to close gap]  
-[walls on both east and west of Wroclaw Glowny lengthened]```

Changed files in this update

Windows Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
macOS Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Linux Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link