UPDATE: Endless maps overhaul. Walls added where autoblock or station was bypassable after signal removal
FIX: Ambient train sound of Reg train ceased after train reused for next leg
FIX: Contest period shown date respective to system language rather than game language
FIX: Contest tile's 'Ends in' displayed wrong value
FIX: False-positive train collisions caused unwanted game overs
FIX: Grabbed&replaced element configuration not reconstructed on client that connected after grabbing and before replacing
FIX: Init Happy Passengers in Debug Menu did not randomize basic demands
FIX: Intermission in Regional Train Tutorial too short for resolving the conflict
FIX: Sensors were not fully removed when track was bulldozed
FIX: Tunnel bulldozing was not synced to clients
FIX: Validate game state in multiplayer disconnected the client if the game state was too big```
Full list of stock map changes:```# base game
Basel:
-[wall lengthened south of Müllheim]
Berlin:
-[walls west of Heerstraße extended]
-[walls east of Berlin HBF's had a slight shift]
Birmingham
-[walls east of Birmingham New Street got a new friend]
Busan:
-[many autoblocks got wall braces]
Glasglow:
-[walls added east of Whifflet]
-[a wall cell added east of Glasgow Central]
-[another wall cell tacked on east of Springburn]
Guangzhou:
-[added a wall brace west of Xiancun]
-[Ghuangzhouxi saw a wall move]
Hamburg:
-[Added a brace south of Berliner Tör]
-[Added a brace south of Hamburg Süd]
South-East London:
-[autoblocks east of Bromley South had a wall lengthened. Grove Park will deny it though]
Lyon:
-[autoblocks east of Collonges Fontaine had a hole plugged]
-[an autoblock group both east and one west of Lyon Part-Dieu got their holes filled]
-[The autoblock that's a tad too close to Lyon Gorge De Loup got a wall, restraining order still pending]
-[Lyon Pérrache saw its western autoblocks blocked in better]
-[Givors Canal had the autoblock to the west braced]
-[Lyon Vaise had a wall brace installed, feels like an autoblock peasant now]
Manchester:
-[Rochdale wanted to stand out, but got slapped by a new wall cell]
München:
-[Holzkirchen Bypass took its name too seriously and got slapped with wall tax]
-[Schwaigerloh got its anti-bypass wall moved to be actually functional]
New York:
-[behind Fresh Point Terminal there now lives an autoblock with a fear of moving walls]
-[west of Fresh Point Terminal the rail space was cut a little tighter to prevent squeakthrough]
-[east of Long Island City a wall was extended]
-[behind Grand Central, an autoblock got pinched propper]
-[wall extended west of Floral Park]
-[Mineola had the two eastern autoblock groups seperated propper]
Osaka:
-[Noda had its one entrance gap proof certified]
-[Many stations, who cannot be named due to privacy concerns, got their walls lengthened to prevent any more bypass scandals]
Prague:
-[Branik had a brace placed north, blames the autoblock on the other side for its inclusion]
-[autoblock east of Zbraslav was threatening to not have its length used, got some extra straps]
-[many more wall extensions, go find them all ;P]
RioDeJaneiro:
-[Maracanã's southern wall gained a cell or two in width. Don't offer them a scale, it's a sensitive topic]
Rotterdam:
-[both sides of Europoort got their autoblocks walled in]
-[south of Schiedam Centrum saw some braces added, wouldnt want the station to sink towards the freight region]
Sendai:
-[due to no reason at all, I refuse to name the many tweaks. They went fast, as if in a blurr, but at least they function]
Shanghai Southern Reform:
-[Name changes executed: (Matsue => Songjiang; Matsue South => Songjiang South; Xīn qiáo => Xinqiao) (Thanks to YuLun)]
Tokyo Railways:
-[Shibuya had both its platforms and west autoblock clamped to prevent sneaky distance avoiders]
-[Ōh-Okayama and Jiyūgaoka had their extra shadow platforms removed. Also saw some surrounding autoblocks get nerfed]
-[Musashi-Kosugi, as a sink, you shouldn't be bypassable. Feel the wrath of the wall hammer]
Utrecht:
-[Many stations and a couple autoblocks had their walls not covering propper, heathens]
Viafier retica:
-[Thusis and Samedan no longer could share and ripped their wall appart]
Vienna:
-[autoblock west of Handelskai saw walls move]
-[walls north of Meidling de- and rewaved]
Washington:
-[3/4 autoblocks had their walls pulled over their new gaps]
Wroclaw:
-[walls lengthened between autoblocks east of Zachod]
-[walls altered by autoblocks east of Grabiszyn]
-[walls between Nowy Dwor and Muchobor shifted to close gaps next to autoblocks]
-[walls south of Elektrocieplownia moved a cell to close gap]
-[walls on both east and west of Wroclaw Glowny lengthened]```
Hotfix 2.3.18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
macOS Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Linux Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update