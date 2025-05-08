Hey Dealers!

The 5-year celebration is coming to an end. Huge thanks to everyone who played DDS for its 5th anniversary! Also, a big shout-out to all the console players - DDS1 was warmly welcomed by you on Xbox, and we are grateful. Updates are coming, and the game itself is coming also to PS5.

But, coming back to DDS1 PC…

Some 5-year celebration decorations will be removed:

birthday cake in the main apartment

birthday banner and flares on Two Towers

..but don’t worry - a few cool features will stay in the game:

spray symbols

posters for purchase in the furniture store in sector C

And that’s not all.

Mark your calendars – June 20th is the Drug Dealer Simulator 2 anniversary, and we will have some exciting surprises for you.

Stay tuned.

Cheers!