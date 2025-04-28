Watch those shields, Pilots! The following hotfix will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers following a short period of maintenance on April 29, 2025.

The majority of these changes were tested by the War Robots: Frontiers community in our recent Balancing Playtest. Thank you to all the Pilots who participated and helped us finetune these improvements and rebalancing updates! For more detailed information about the reasoning and feedback that led to these changes, check out the Balancing Playtest article.

Gameplay Adjustments

Battle

We received very positive feedback regarding the adjustments to Spawn Points and the Respawn buff, and will be implementing them in this update:

Spawn Points no longer provide a damage buff, only damage resistance.

Last Robot Standing: Changed Spawn Points and removed the timer from them.

Store

Improved the visibility of the end timer for the Battle Pass.

“Customization” is now displayed as the seventh category in the Store.

The Store will no longer automatically cycle through categories if a player manually switches between offers.

Balance Adjustments

Weapons

Incinerator: We are applying our changes from the recent Balancing Playtest. Reworked its damage over time (DoT) effect – it now stacks when using multiple Weapons of this type, and scales with the Weapon’s base damage, improving as the Weapon is upgraded. Armor DoT: 7,000 per second by each Weapon at max Lvl (previously 18,000) Shield DoT: 1,000 (previously 3,000)

[b]Lighter: [/b]We are applying our changes from the recent Balancing Playtest. Redistributed area of effect (AoE) and direct damage. Direct Damage To Shields: 465 (previously 420) Direct Damage To Armor: 515 (previously 445) AoE Damage To Shields: 90 (previously 135) AoE Damage To Armor: 200 (previously 270) AoE Radius: Reduced by 28.6%

Vortex: We are applying the change from the recent Balancing Playtest. Projectiles now travel directly to the target (no longer predictive).

Tusk: These changes were not tested in our most recent Balancing Playtest, however, they have been carefully planned, and we are confident in their necessity based on the initial feedback regarding Tusk. Rebalanced various values: Initial Projectile Speed: 12,000 (previously 38,000) Initial Spread X: 3 (previously 5) Initial Spread Y: 5 (previously 8) Armor Damage: 8,400 (previously 6,100) Shield Damage: 4,400 (previously 3,800) Charge Time: 0.9 sec (previously 1.2 sec) Reload Time: 4 sec (previously 3 sec)



Dev Note: Changes for Noricum didn’t make it into the most recent Balancing Playtest, but will be included in the next one. We’re aware of some frustration around this Weapon and are preparing adjustments. Thank you for your patience!

Gear

Core Gear: Cold Snap (Siren): Removed the area of effect (AoE), adjusted the cooldown for various upgrade levels, and reduced the freeze duration. Adjusted Cooldowns: Level 1: 66 sec (previously 40 sec) Level 5: 57 sec (previously 33 sec) Level 9: 51 sec (previously 28 sec) Level 13: 45 sec (previously 25 sec) Freeze Duration: 5 seconds (previously 6 seconds)



Dev Note: The changes were well received during the Balancing Playtest, but many players pointed out that the proposed changes for lower upgrade levels caused Cold Snap’s cooldown to be too long. We have reduced the cooldown for lower levels based on the Playtest, but they are still higher than previously on live.

Pilot Talents

Bio Repair: Armor Restoration changed to 4,000 per sec (previously 2,000 per sec).

Bullet-Catcher: Armor Bonus changed to 8% (previously 6%).

Deflector Gizmo: Damage Reflected changed to 15% (previously 30%). Decreased the Damage Return value to 15% (previously 30%). Added a 7-second cooldown between each activation. Dev Note: We’re preparing more mechanical changes for Deflector Gizmo, but they require additional testing and will appear in future patches.

Field Repairs: Armor Restoration changed to 5,000 (previously 2,000).

Fuel Thief: Instantly replenishes 5 Fuel when triggered.

Gear Resonator: Damage Resistance changed to 7% (previously 4%).

Maximizer: Damage changed to 100,000 (previously 200,000). Now triggers after dealing 50,000 damage and restores 30% of Shields.

Prizefighter: Armor Restoration changed to 8,000 Armor (previously 10,000 Armor). Decreased activation range to 150m (previously 200m). Dev Note: In addition to being highly effective, Prizefighter also turned out to be too versatile, leading us to decrease its activation range.

Quick Reflexes: Duration changed to 15 sec (previously 5 sec).

Scavenger: Ammo Restoration changed to 30% (previously 20%).

Siege Tower: Time to stand still changed to 3s (previously 5 sec).

Trigger-Happy: Rate of Fire changed to 4% (previously 6%).

Well-Timed: Time to stand still changed to 3s (previously 5s).

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where the camera would spawn below the map when a match starts.

Fixed a bug with the Polish localization where acquisition information would overflow on the item card in the Warehouse.

Maps

Spectrum: Fixed a bug where the lighting was too bright.

Pilot Talents

Parasite Protocol: Fixed an incorrect description. This Pilot Talent does not affect Gear cooldowns.

War Robots

Typhon: Fixed a bug where the icons for Typhon Modules showed incorrect colors.

Weapons

Vortex: Fixed a bug where the weapon displayed a white box as its icon.

We’re not stopping here — another Playtest is coming soon, where we’ll showcase even more new balance improvements. Follow the game on X and Facebook, and join the official Discord server to get all the latest hotfix intel.

Need help? Contact our Support team to report any issues you’re facing on the Wild Ten.

