8 May 2025 Build 18125759 Edited 8 May 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Dive into exhilarating VR action with iconic scenes inspired by cult cinematic mayhem that will leave you wanting ‘just one more go’. Now that Vendetta Forever has finally landed on Steam, you can also jump into the five brand-new levels that the DLC brings along!

‘Speakeasy’ – exactly what it says on the tin! Players can blast their way through a 1920s Speakeasy with Tommy guns and plenty of bowler hats.

‘Sub’ tasks players to sabotage the submarine and get to the escape pod before it floods.

‘Trench Run’ puts players through their paces as they battle through a war-torn trench, across no-man’s land and into the enemy bunker.

‘Panzer’ places players in front of a slowly approaching tank with one grenade launcher and a barrel.

And finally, ‘Escape Velocity’ – players must take down an enemy space station with the help of some new weapons.

