22 April 2025 Build 18125591 Edited 22 April 2025 – 19:59:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's minor update is mainly about a couple of fixes.

  • Counters related to a specific type of mini-event should not be carried over when abandoning the current game and starting a new one. Fortunately, this did not affect any positive mini-events in the current version of the game, only a negative one, but it would definitely have affected future content.

  • The list of recently used events should be properly cleared when abandoning a game and immediately starting a new one.

  • At the end of the seventh chapter you can move up two ranks instead of just one if you meet the requirements. The ranks that can be attained do not include that of Pilus Prior, which, just as before, becomes available at the end of the following chapter.

  • Fixed a spelling error in the tenth chapter.

