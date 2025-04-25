The game is now using version 1.5 of the engine. Please find below the list of changes and improvements added

NEW

Battle view: Battle location highlighted on the map for easier recognition.

Battle List: the participants appear in a popup over the battle location name in the window, allowing examination of the units involved on both sides, quite useful to make later use of battle cards, among other advantages

Ergonomics: WASD keys to move the map (is QZSD on Azerty keyboard)

Information: more detailed Terrain info now provided in region windows, dynamically calculated from map conditions.

Streamlined UI: logic for button looks and position has been rethought and streamlined so that it is consistent in all parts of the game. Most windows now have less transparency and an outline to make them standout better. The top part of the screen has been re-arranged on a fixed top bar and fonts have been adjusted and changed, and a button to get current scenario information added,

In the 1941 and 1942 campaigns, the Axis convoys unit has been added and more Malta air operations (units and cards) are available. The convoys provide extra replacements but will cost VP when sunk (and replaced).

In the 1941 campaign only, both sides will receive 4 options cards at start and can choose to pay some with their VP, to add more flavour and opportunities to the campaign.