🅿️ 10 new roof styles added for parking spots (Each building has their unique roofs)

🧱 Each building now has its own ground upgrade options, with 18 new floor designs that also boost revenue

ːsteamthisː Vsync is available on settings

🚗 Car Wash area introduced at the Smashwich building

🎮 New car wash mini-game added for extra fun & challenge

👨‍🔧 New employee: Car Washer joins your team

🎵 Game song added to the main menu – enjoy it anytime!

❓ Confirmation prompt added before spending skill points

🛠️ Repair key now includes a tutorial/info prompt on first use

🐛 Other minor bug-fixes