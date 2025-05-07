🅿️ 10 new roof styles added for parking spots (Each building has their unique roofs)
🧱 Each building now has its own ground upgrade options, with 18 new floor designs that also boost revenue
ːsteamthisː Vsync is available on settings
🚗 Car Wash area introduced at the Smashwich building
🎮 New car wash mini-game added for extra fun & challenge
👨🔧 New employee: Car Washer joins your team
🎵 Game song added to the main menu – enjoy it anytime!
❓ Confirmation prompt added before spending skill points
🛠️ Repair key now includes a tutorial/info prompt on first use
🐛 Other minor bug-fixes
