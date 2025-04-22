We’ve come a long way since first releasing Roots of Pacha almost exactly two years ago. We are so grateful to have such a positive community that has supported us along the way, so thank you!

The 1.3 Update is filled with mid to late game content, so there is no need to start over, that is, unless you want to.

So! What’s in the 1.3 update, you might ask? Spoilers beware!

After you complete the last challenge in the Forest Caves, Inza and Zeda will invite you to their respective lands, kicking off access to the new content. Then, once you complete the main story, centered around the Jungle Pyramid, the new areas will open even more!

Mograni Mountains

After you finish the forest caves, Zeda will invite you to the Mograni Tunda once you complete her request. There, you will find three sub-regions, each a little different than the next.

New Characters



Within the Mograni lands, you get to see Zeda, Touk, and Vallah, whom you may have already met in the 1.0 release, but you will also get to befriend 10 new characters, including one romanceable, Azkel.

New Clothing and Decorations



You may have already traded with Zeda, but now you can also trade with other Mograni for a new outfit and decorations. And as before, once you befriend characters, they will send you a gift, including new hats and decorations.

New Animals



You can befriend sivetherium, a prehistoric animal related to giraffes. Like some other pets, you can turn them into their adult forms with a “baby shroom” and ride these animals once you gain enough friendship. Then, in the icy mountains, you can find a new farm animal: the mouflon, an ancestor of domestic sheep.

New Seeds & Gatherables

As you explore these new areas, you’ll find lentil and rye seeds as well as dill, chamomile, and something called “soap root,” which you’ll need for a new Idea: Soap making.

Ideas

Soapmaking



Jiyla will have an Idea that you can help develop for a new way to make soap. After finishing this idea, you’ll gain a new processor: a soap maker! With this contraption, you’ll combine soapsuds (made from soaproot) and herbs to create soap!

Fishing Traps



After gaining “bug catching” (more on that later), another character, Todu, will have an idea for Fishing Traps, a new way to catch fish. You’ll place a bug into the trap and return the next day to find a fish!

Fun and Games

Dice



In the Main camp of the Mograni, you’ll find a cave where Cohh hangs out playing “Dice.” You can play him at this dice-throwing mini-game inspired by “Shut the Box.” A game that dates back to at least the 12th century.

Festival of Quro



Join the Mograni Festival of Quro on Spring 26 and get to know their culture a little better, and join them in a game of ball, one of their traditional games. Here you will play a simplified foosball against characters there. Then end the day with a traditional firewalk.

Yakuan Islands

Once you complete the caves, Inza will have a quest for you that will result in you being invited to the Turtle Islands and visiting their three subregions.

New Characters



You may have already befriended Inza, Brub, and Krak from the Yakuans, but in the 1.3 update, you will get to see them in the Islands alongside 11 new characters you can befriend, with one you can romance, Sayra. Like in the Mograni lands, you’ll be able to trade for a new outfit and decorations. Plus, these new characters will also send you a smoke signal gift once you become friends with them.

New Animals



While exploring these lands, you’ll find a new farm animal, the dodo, which will drop feathers and eggs. And on another island, a possible pet panda who will call your hut home if invited.

New Seeds & Gatherables

You’ll find rice and grape seeds as well as calendula and sugarcane across these beachy lands.

Ideas

Jam Making



When you discover sugarcane, Ash will have an idea for turning their “mashed fruit” into something that stays fresh longer. If you help her develop this Idea, you’ll gain a processor that will turn your fruits and “muscovado sugar” (made by grinding the sugarcane) into Jam!

Line Fishing



After you complete the main story and gain bug-catching (explained more later still). Tayta will have the Idea for fishing out on the lagoon there. Here you will play a tension-based mini-game to catch fish.

Fun & Games

Music



On the main island, you can meet Solo and perform on the stage the music mini-game that is also in the Fall Carnival. As you play, you will earn “notes” that you can spend on more songs to play and collect!

Festival of Lune



Join the Yakuans on Spring 8 for a festival celebrating Lune. Here you will chat with characters, learn about the Yakuans, and play their traditional game, ball. Then end the day by sending lanterns to your ancestors.

Sun and Moon Caves

Bug catching



After completing the main story that takes place in the jungle and the two new regions, you will get a cutscene that presents you with a goal and the new mechanic of bug catching. Here you will play notes on an ocarina to herd bugs into a single group to catch them.

Sigils and new Trees



To travel into the caves, you will need to heal sick trees by bringing them the bugs that they need. After they are healed, you can collect sigils that allow you to progress deeper into the new caves. And if you give them even more bugs, you will gain a sapling of that tree for a total of 6 new saplings.

Evolved Animals



As you explore the new caves, you’ll come across tokens allowing you to breed animals in a new way. Allowing you to breed cows, chickens, goats, sheep, llamas, and pigs.

Evolved Plants



Within the caves, you will be able to unlock a total of 14 long-lost seeds that allow you to plant crops like yellow carrots or curly kale.

A story to complete

As you complete the caves, you will discover more about this prehistoric world and how things came to be. And in the process, learn 15 cool new recipes!

Change Log:

Features

New region Tundra, where the Mograni clan live, with 3 subareas.

New region Islands, where the Yakuan clan live, with 3 subareas.

19 new befriendable NPCs.

2 new romanceable NPCs, Sayra from the Yakuans and Azkel from the Mograni.

2 new tameable pets: pandas and sivatheriums.

4 new plants: rice, grapes, rye, and lentils.

4 new gatherables: sugarcane, chamomile, calendula, dill, soaproot.

2 new tameable farm animals: mouflons and dodos.

2 Ideas for new processors: jam making and soap making.

2 Ideas for new ways of fishing: line fishing and water traps, with 18 new fish.

Iron working Idea and iron tools with greater power/range.

A new tool for bug-catching with a minigame.

30 bugs to catch.

2 new festivals: Festival of Quro and Festival of Lune, with a new ball minigame.

Mograni Dice minigame with skins and other rewards to be earned.

Amphitheatre minigame where you can play and learn new songs.

Sun and Moon caves: where the main story that finished in the pyramid continues.

6 new fruit trees.

14 new plant variants to discover inside the caves.

6 new animals to breed by discovering their trait selections in the caves: cow, pig, chicken, goat, sheep, llama.

8 final tasks for game completion, cutscene, and reward.

Added Special Deals mechanic when bartering with other clans.

38 new decorations.

2 new clothing options.

2 new footwear options.

12 new hats.

19 new dishes.

NPC minimap list filtering options.

Meet Beast in the Mograni camp if the Touk 4 flower cutscene has happened.

9 new Steam achievements.

Changes

Beekeeping idea now also accepts any item tagged as wildflower besides sunflower.

Bronze pickaxe power increased.

Thank you for following us on this journey. If you haven’t already, please leave us a review on Steam, it helps please the spirits of the algorithm.

Until next time!



You Rock!

The Soda Den Team