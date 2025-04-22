Hayo Park Managers!
Update 4 is available now!
This update includes restaurants, colour customisation for pools, Workshop and Franchise enhancements, and more. We've also included a number of fixes and adjustments to make your gameplay experience even better!
Please read below for a breakdown of what's in Update 4.
FEATURES
-
Restaurants
-
Players will now be able to build and open restaurant facilities!
-
Benches and tables can be connected to restaurants.
-
Vendors serve food and drink from a counter, guests will take their meal on a tray to a table.
-
Customise each menu by setting different ingredients from the menu options.
-
A restaurant blueprint per Planet Coaster 2 theme will be available (Planet Coaster, Viking, Resort, Aquatic and Mythology) as well as a dining booth, table, and restaurant related signs.
-
-
Workshop enhancements
-
The main menu Workshop tab is getting some additional sections to show off more of the amazing work from our community. These are:
-
"Featured Creators"
-
"Featured Creations"
-
-
Players will now be able to follow their favourite Workshop creators and stay up to date with all of their uploads via a new Workshop screen.
-
-
Pool colour customisation options
-
In Update 4, players will now be able to further customise their water parks using some extra colour options for pools. This includes:
-
Colour customisation options for pool tiles.
-
Colour customisation options for pool water.
-
"Colour Strength" and "Lighting Glow" sliders for pool water.
-
-
Players can now also add the colour of their choice to water shape scenery items.
-
-
Standard ‘de-themed’ coasters
-
The standard versions of 2 more coaster rides will be included:
-
Pearl Rides - Spinning Manic Mouse
-
Valais & Nidwalden - Inverted - Flying
-
-
The Manta Ray and Mouse pieces from these coasters have now also been added as individual scenery pieces to be used throughout parks and other rides.
-
-
Returning ride
- Another ride returns from the original Planet Coaster! Update 4 is bringing back the flat ride Scizzer, fully rebuilt for Planet Coaster 2 and ready for players to customise and guests to enjoy.
-
Career Mode Sandbox maps
- Pre-made maps from Career mode Act 2 will be added to Sandbox mode as a starting point for creative projects.
UPDATES
-
Additional ride blueprint information
- Updated Tooltips when hovering over pre-built ride blueprints will now show additional ride information. This will help in some cases when deciding which rides to build when completing objectives in Career Mode.
-
Coaster supports on paths
- Players can now decide if they want to allow coaster supports to be placed on paths via a toggle in the Settings Menu under the 'Game Options' tab.
-
Franchise enhancements
-
Players can now customise their franchises by setting banners and stickers.
-
Players will now be able to visit top rated parks from previous Franchise Leaderboards.
-
-
Economy balance refinements
-
Default ride prices have been adjusted to be more suitable depending on selected difficulty.
-
Pre-placed rides will now update their prices at the time of changing difficulty level.
-
Blueprints with pre-set prices will now also adapt to the current difficulty level.
-
Dynamic pricing will also be based on selected difficulty.
-
When using Custom prices, the 'Park Options' screen and 'Ride Info Panel' will inform the player when the selected price is too high for some or all guests in the park.
- This applies to Rides, Park Entrances, Pool and Priority Passes.
-
Guest thoughts/feedback will now be displayed on Toilets and Body Dryers.
-
Prices for Toilets and Body Dryers can now also be set individually.
-
-
Western theme additions
-
We have brought back a number of Western Theme scenery pieces and audio tracks.
-
Western Theme Animatronics:
-
Bandit Angry Shot
-
Bandit Cover Shot
-
Cowboy Cover Shot
-
Cowboy Quickdraw
-
-
Western Theme Scenery Pieces:
-
Dynamite Crate
-
Dynamite Crate - Open
-
TNT Plunger
-
Gunslinger Weathervane
-
Western Statue - Revolver
-
-
Planet Coaster Western Theme SFX:
-
Dynamite Explode
-
Pistol Gunshot
-
Pistol Reload
-
Bullet Ricochet
-
-
-
BUG FIXES
We are continuing to review all your feedback and reports and will announce new updates and fixes when they are ready. In the meantime, do please continue to report any bugs on our Issue Tracker.
-
Audio
-
Resolved an issue with the playback pitch and speed of some custom audio based on file type and sample rate. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue where muted billboards would unmute when loading into the saved park. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue on consoles where audio would drop out during longer play sessions. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue causing muted billboards to unmute when triggered by a ride or event sequencer. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue that was causing custom audio to not trigger as intended when linked to a ride sequence. - View on Issue Tracker
-
-
Coasters and Rides
-
Adjusted alignment of side support connectors on Double Inner Tube flume pieces. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Adjusted alignment between cart and chain lift motor track piece on Valais & Nidwalden Floorless coasters, including the Minder blueprint. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Adjusted alignment between Teen and Adult Female guests and car seats on a couple of coasters. This includes the Vector - Sit Down 4 Seater and the Outamax - Energy Coaster. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved animation clipping between piston and flywheel on Resurgence flat ride. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue preventing the ride camera from rotating with the car on the Power Automated Vehicle ride. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Cross beams underneath the track on the High Peaks Construction - Wooden Hybrid - Steel Rails coaster now have colour customisation. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue where a coaster's reputation is incorrectly shown as "Old" rather than "Classic". - View on Issue Tracker
-
Adjusted alignment of shorted Splash Coaster track supports. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Adjusted track alignment when the Tilt Track piece is vertical on Tipper Coasters. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Catwalks on the Valais & Nidwalden - Drop coaster now have colour customisation. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Adjusted the Chain Lift End track piece model on Star Loop coasters. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Adjusted alignment of the safety netting supports on the Valais & Nidwalden - Wave Coaster's catwalks. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue causing rafts to unexpectedly rotate 180 degrees on the Double Inner Tube flume. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Big M's Rides - Sit Down Powered - 4 Seater will now show the correct number of cars for all ride customisation settings. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved visual popping when viewing the Uphill Water Jet utility flume piece from a distance.
-
The ride sequence of the Sun Flare flat ride has been slowed down to better align with expectation. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Colour of coaster tracks can now be changed when using a controller. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Tiny Eye flat ride will now fully load all of its seats as expected. - View on Issue Tracker
-
-
Guests
-
Guests will no longer incorrectly enter a "Struck by an Object" state when exiting a flume. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Guests that climb out of pools onto paths not connected to a park exit will no longer become stuck. - View on Issue Tracker
-
-
Online
- Added text for when the last member of a collaborative park attempts to leave, warning the player that leaving will delete the park. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Park Construction
-
Changed the filter tags for a variety of scenery pieces to better match their models.
-
Guests will now use Mythology themed benches and tables as expected. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue causing the Western scenery piece Wooden Pillar 4m - Chamfered to turn white when viewed from a distance. - View on Issue Tracker
-
-
Staff
-
Mechanics will now better prioritize broken down power generators.
-
Staff will no longer look for break rooms when the staff breaks setting is turned off in Sandbox Mode. - View on Issue Tracker
-
-
UI
-
The information on the Park Finance tab will now update after taking out or paying off a loan without the player needing to exit the management screen.
-
Staff notifications will no longer appear when staff needs have been turned off in Sandbox Settings. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Resolved an issue where the Finances Profit/Loss Heatmap would incorrectly show profitable shops as red. - View on Issue Track
-
Resolved an issue where the shop sync toggle is incorrectly set to off in the Park Management menu despite functioning as enabled. - View on Issue Tracker
-
-
Workshop
- Resolved an issue causing Workshop blueprints to disappear from a player's favourites filter after closing the game. - View on Issue Tracker
-
Stability
- Fixed various other crashes.
