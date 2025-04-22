Hayo Park Managers!

This update includes restaurants, colour customisation for pools, Workshop and Franchise enhancements, and more. We've also included a number of fixes and adjustments to make your gameplay experience even better!

Please read below for a breakdown of what's in Update 4.

FEATURES

Restaurants Players will now be able to build and open restaurant facilities! Benches and tables can be connected to restaurants. Vendors serve food and drink from a counter, guests will take their meal on a tray to a table. Customise each menu by setting different ingredients from the menu options. A restaurant blueprint per Planet Coaster 2 theme will be available (Planet Coaster, Viking, Resort, Aquatic and Mythology) as well as a dining booth, table, and restaurant related signs.



Workshop enhancements The main menu Workshop tab is getting some additional sections to show off more of the amazing work from our community. These are: "Featured Creators" "Featured Creations" Players will now be able to follow their favourite Workshop creators and stay up to date with all of their uploads via a new Workshop screen.



Pool colour customisation options In Update 4, players will now be able to further customise their water parks using some extra colour options for pools. This includes: Colour customisation options for pool tiles. Colour customisation options for pool water. "Colour Strength" and "Lighting Glow" sliders for pool water. Players can now also add the colour of their choice to water shape scenery items.



Standard ‘de-themed’ coasters The standard versions of 2 more coaster rides will be included: Pearl Rides - Spinning Manic Mouse Valais & Nidwalden - Inverted - Flying The Manta Ray and Mouse pieces from these coasters have now also been added as individual scenery pieces to be used throughout parks and other rides.



Returning ride Another ride returns from the original Planet Coaster! Update 4 is bringing back the flat ride Scizzer, fully rebuilt for Planet Coaster 2 and ready for players to customise and guests to enjoy.



Career Mode Sandbox maps Pre-made maps from Career mode Act 2 will be added to Sandbox mode as a starting point for creative projects.



Additional ride blueprint information Updated Tooltips when hovering over pre-built ride blueprints will now show additional ride information. This will help in some cases when deciding which rides to build when completing objectives in Career Mode.



Coaster supports on paths Players can now decide if they want to allow coaster supports to be placed on paths via a toggle in the Settings Menu under the 'Game Options' tab.



Franchise enhancements Players can now customise their franchises by setting banners and stickers. Players will now be able to visit top rated parks from previous Franchise Leaderboards.



Economy balance refinements Default ride prices have been adjusted to be more suitable depending on selected difficulty. Pre-placed rides will now update their prices at the time of changing difficulty level. Blueprints with pre-set prices will now also adapt to the current difficulty level. Dynamic pricing will also be based on selected difficulty. When using Custom prices, the 'Park Options' screen and 'Ride Info Panel' will inform the player when the selected price is too high for some or all guests in the park. This applies to Rides, Park Entrances, Pool and Priority Passes. Guest thoughts/feedback will now be displayed on Toilets and Body Dryers. Prices for Toilets and Body Dryers can now also be set individually.



Western theme additions We have brought back a number of Western Theme scenery pieces and audio tracks. Western Theme Animatronics: Bandit Angry Shot Bandit Cover Shot Cowboy Cover Shot Cowboy Quickdraw Western Theme Scenery Pieces: Dynamite Crate Dynamite Crate - Open TNT Plunger Gunslinger Weathervane Western Statue - Revolver Planet Coaster Western Theme SFX: Dynamite Explode Pistol Gunshot Pistol Reload Bullet Ricochet



BUG FIXES

We are continuing to review all your feedback and reports and will announce new updates and fixes when they are ready. In the meantime, do please continue to report any bugs on our Issue Tracker.

Audio Resolved an issue with the playback pitch and speed of some custom audio based on file type and sample rate. - View on Issue Tracker Resolved an issue where muted billboards would unmute when loading into the saved park. - View on Issue Tracker Resolved an issue on consoles where audio would drop out during longer play sessions. - View on Issue Tracker Resolved an issue causing muted billboards to unmute when triggered by a ride or event sequencer. - View on Issue Tracker Resolved an issue that was causing custom audio to not trigger as intended when linked to a ride sequence. - View on Issue Tracker



Guests Guests will no longer incorrectly enter a "Struck by an Object" state when exiting a flume. - View on Issue Tracker Guests that climb out of pools onto paths not connected to a park exit will no longer become stuck. - View on Issue Tracker



Online Added text for when the last member of a collaborative park attempts to leave, warning the player that leaving will delete the park. - View on Issue Tracker



Staff Mechanics will now better prioritize broken down power generators. Staff will no longer look for break rooms when the staff breaks setting is turned off in Sandbox Mode. - View on Issue Tracker



UI The information on the Park Finance tab will now update after taking out or paying off a loan without the player needing to exit the management screen. Staff notifications will no longer appear when staff needs have been turned off in Sandbox Settings. - View on Issue Tracker Resolved an issue where the Finances Profit/Loss Heatmap would incorrectly show profitable shops as red. - View on Issue Track Resolved an issue where the shop sync toggle is incorrectly set to off in the Park Management menu despite functioning as enabled. - View on Issue Tracker



Workshop Resolved an issue causing Workshop blueprints to disappear from a player's favourites filter after closing the game. - View on Issue Tracker

