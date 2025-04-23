Adventurers,

Version 0.8.2.3 is now live and available to everyone on the main branch. This has the new delivery quest overhaul and several key quality of life improvements that have been asked for.

The full notes can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3062500/discussions/0/4625854060009886796/

The next features for the patch are coming along nicely but wanted to highlight some of the current progress already made and live available now:

New Class - Paladin

Deliver Quest overhaul (Carriage Travel)

Shields Overhaul

Customizable Keys

Resources on the map

Brewing potions at the Apothecary with additional new potions

Up next is:

Owning Horses for travel

Fort attacks

More items

Controller support investigations

Ambush event updates

More world events (Dungeons)

From that list owning horses is currently being worked on and close, as all animations are completed and synced up now, which is something you can purchase from the taverns as part of the attached stables. Primarily this is something for making travel faster in the world also removing less endurance unless at full gallop pace.

Also, the new gameplay events will be the inclusion of dungeons however before those are shown some minor gameplay details are still working out such as if these will be fully randomized events based on the character creator where you give details about the world or tie it to some quests, although for transparency sake there will be some ideally tied to quests especially when some main story elements come into the next milestone. (If plans proceed based on the roadmap in the news section)

Thanks again for your patience while the game is being developed.