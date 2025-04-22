Galactic Civilizations v2.96 features the introduction of AlienGPT 2.0, which enhances the AI's capability to generate Custom Civilizations with improved quality. This update also resolves several gameplay bugs related to technology, leader recruitment, and civilization traits, leading to a more stable gaming experience. Quality of life improvements, including user interface tweaks and clearer text, further streamline gameplay.

Additionally, we've made update to the Tales of the Arnor DLC and Megastructures Expansion.



[AlienGPT 2.0]

Key Features:

All New AlienGPT 2.0. We developed a new and improved version of AlienGPT that is smarter and generates higher quality Custom Civilizations.

Gameplay Bug Fixes. We fixed gameplay bugs for techs, leader recruitment, wealth anomalies, Civilization traits and abilities.

Quality of Life Improvements. We improved UI issues, confusing text, camera scrolling, and default map settings.

DLCs Updated. We added updates to the gameplay and UI for the Tales of the Arnor DLC and Megastructures Expansion.

View the full changelog here