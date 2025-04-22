Olá, horda!

Last time, we promised you something — and we intend to keep that promise.

Of course, our team is currently 100% focused on delivering the Hell Update in May. The work is going great, and we can’t wait to finally let you conquer the kingdom of demons.

BUT, we also said we would introduce one more smaller update before that — and today’s the day.

SEJA MINHA HORDA!

A new language update for Be My Horde is here! From now on, you can experience Moriana’s crusade in Portuguese-Brazilian. We hope our player-friends from South America will have a blast!

This means that Be My Horde now supports five languages in total:

💀 English

💀 Polish

💀 German

💀 French

💀 Portuguese-Brazilian

We plan to add many more localizations to the game, but we want to do it properly and ensure top quality. We're working with a fantastic localization company that helps us achieve this. As you can imagine, it’s a costly process — so we're doing it step by step, one language at a time.

In the end, we hope to offer as many languages as possible in Be My Horde, especially for the full launch later this year.

If you’d like to see a particular language added, let us know in the comments!

That's it for today — a very brief announcement this time. Enjoy the new language option in Be My Horde, and slay some peasants on our behalf, would you?

Now, we return to Hell...

PRAISE BE MORIANA!

The Polished Games Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2499520/Be_My_Horde/