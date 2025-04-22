Incoming Transmission

The team has been pretty busy over these months, but we are back with news, updates and hints of what is right behind the corner. We are gearing towards a few bigger updates around June, but to keep your content hunger satisfied - we are releasing a new secret level.

New Secret Map

To keep you warm for the upcoming episode, we are adding a new secret level, Keep your optic nerves sharp as we have filled it with a new attraction, an attraction that bites! The astute among you might also find the secret inside the secret map - Secretception

Episode 4

The team has finished cooking and now is in the process of adding some finishing touches to the long awaited Episode 4. You can expect to see it on your download tab in Early June. Furthermore, you can keep an eye out on our social for sneak peaks of the new episode.

New Demo

Similar to the timeline of the new episode, we will be releasing an updated version of the demo for all those who would like to give the game a try before buying. The new demo will contain a mixture of old maps along with brand new ones from Episode 2 & 3 - so you will be able not only to visit the green and lush planetside, but also go on a spacewalk and skulk around the not so desolate space station.

We hope you will enjoy the new level and in the meantime, feel free to ask away on our Discord channel and here on Steam

Have a great day!