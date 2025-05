The Steam version of "Aooni The Horror of Blueberry Onsen" is now officially released!

The latest installment in the Aooni series is here!

What is the secret behind the mysterious Blueberry Hot Springs hidden in an abandoned inn? And what awaits deep within its depths...?

Will Hiroshi and his friends be able to escape safely?

Don’t forget to try out the high-speed mode — up to 16x faster gameplay for an intense experience!