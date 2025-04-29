Resolved Issues
Extinction Mode:
-
Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a reward after finishing the game during the episode rotation.
-
Fixed the incorrect pop-up text about the chapter unavailability if a party member doesn't have the DLC unlocked.
-
Fixed an issue that made it impossible for players who didn't have the Extinction Mode unlocked to accept an invite to this mode.
-
Fixed the confirmation button in the "mode unavailable" pop-up.
General:
-
Fixed a bug where a player would not receive the "Memento Mori" frame after joining or returning to an already started game.
-
Fixed a soft-lock in the Heavy Weapons customization menu.
-
Fixed the activation mechanics of the "Jammer" perk for the Defensive SMG WASP-180.
-
Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a drone when activating the "Drone Army" mutator.
-
Fixed an issue with empty slots in the collection that could interfere with navigation.
-
Fixed the description for the "Doppelganger" mutator in English and Russian.
Quality of Life:
- Added visual separation of numbers in the goal counter for the Community Challenge.
