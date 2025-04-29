 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18111265 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Resolved Issues

Extinction Mode:

  • Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a reward after finishing the game during the episode rotation.

  • Fixed the incorrect pop-up text about the chapter unavailability if a party member doesn't have the DLC unlocked.

  • Fixed an issue that made it impossible for players who didn't have the Extinction Mode unlocked to accept an invite to this mode.

  • Fixed the confirmation button in the "mode unavailable" pop-up.

General:

  • Fixed a bug where a player would not receive the "Memento Mori" frame after joining or returning to an already started game.

  • Fixed a soft-lock in the Heavy Weapons customization menu.

  • Fixed the activation mechanics of the "Jammer" perk for the Defensive SMG WASP-180.

  • Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a drone when activating the "Drone Army" mutator.

  • Fixed an issue with empty slots in the collection that could interfere with navigation.

  • Fixed the description for the "Doppelganger" mutator in English and Russian.

Quality of Life:

  • Added visual separation of numbers in the goal counter for the Community Challenge.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit World War Z Content Depot 699131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link