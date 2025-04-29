Extinction Mode:

Fixed the confirmation button in the "mode unavailable" pop-up.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible for players who didn't have the Extinction Mode unlocked to accept an invite to this mode.

Fixed the incorrect pop-up text about the chapter unavailability if a party member doesn't have the DLC unlocked.

Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a reward after finishing the game during the episode rotation.

General:

Fixed a bug where a player would not receive the "Memento Mori" frame after joining or returning to an already started game.

Fixed a soft-lock in the Heavy Weapons customization menu.

Fixed the activation mechanics of the "Jammer" perk for the Defensive SMG WASP-180.

Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a drone when activating the "Drone Army" mutator.

Fixed an issue with empty slots in the collection that could interfere with navigation.