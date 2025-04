Expansion Pack No.11

Includes the duet songs featuring five members of V.W.P!

Hum along to some brand-new melodies!

*This product is included in another item, "Season Pass Vol. 2". Please be careful not to purchase duplicates.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3511180/

[Included Songs]

"Magical" (RIM & KAF)

"Fearless" (RIM & Isekaijoucho)

"Irreversible" (Harusaruhi & KOKO)

"Gear" (KOKO & KAF)

"Prison"(Harusaruhi & Isekaijoucho)