25 April 2025 Build 18107130 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There are still many otakus in the world!

  1. "Happy Otaku Pack Vol.20" contains 6 new songs. Unlocking it grants an additional illustration.
  2. The Cosmic Radio 2025 theme song "Heart Message feat. Aoi Tokimori" is included in the Default Pack and comes with a score. Long press the song cover to unlock (σ´ ∀ `)σ
  3. A Cosmic Radio 2025 themed illustration will be available online soon. Don't miss the mysterious passage in the corner!
  4. A Labor Day illustration will be available online from April 25 to May 4. It will also be added to the leveling-up bonus later!

Windows Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
macOS Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
