There are still many otakus in the world!
- "Happy Otaku Pack Vol.20" contains 6 new songs. Unlocking it grants an additional illustration.
- The Cosmic Radio 2025 theme song "Heart Message feat. Aoi Tokimori" is included in the Default Pack and comes with a score. Long press the song cover to unlock (σ´ ∀ `)σ
- A Cosmic Radio 2025 themed illustration will be available online soon. Don't miss the mysterious passage in the corner!
- A Labor Day illustration will be available online from April 25 to May 4. It will also be added to the leveling-up bonus later!
Changed files in this update