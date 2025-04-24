Newly Added Maker Tiles:
Health Blocks (18) - Blocks that are 'on' or 'off' based on the player's health.
Trinket - Collectable that adds to the item collection rate without adding new abilities.
Fixes and Improvements:
New Features:
Added a digital Instruction Booklet (button added at top-right of Title Screen).
Added a "Latest" tab filter for the most recently used Tile Selections in Maker Mode.
Text Changes:
Renamed Start Point Sign to Starting Point Sign.
Made extensive but minor clarifications to multiple Maker Tile descriptions.
Tweaked multiple Maker Tile descriptions to improve consistency in phrasing.
Fixed typos in multiple Maker Tile descriptions and Tile Group descriptions.
Removed "one per Room/World" preview text from all affected Tile Groups.
Removed "will stack up to X times" preview text from all affected Tile Groups.
Removed redundant text from Super-Dash Boots info in the Play HUD.
Made capitalization of certain words more consistent.
Updated "knockout" / "KO" verbiage for consistency.
Clarified that Warp Counts are tallying Point Warps in the Play HUD.
Gameplay Adjustments:
- Adjusted hitboxes of Moving Blocks for smoother block and player movement.
Maker Mode Adjustments:
Nested the Super Bomb under the Honey Bomb in the tile selection menu.
Nested the Super Grapple under Honey Grapple in the tile selection menu.
Moved Polarity Block tile selection to appear after Padlock Blocks.
Moved Honey Jump and Honey Dash tile selections to appear after Honey Hive.
Swapped positions of Climbing Gloves and Wall-Jump Gloves tile selections.
Tile Variations with number-based differences now display horizontally in the submenu.
UI Adjustments:
Point Warp upgrades now stack on each other in the Play HUD and the Pause Loadout.
Updated the Customize button text and popup text on the Title Screen.
Other Adjustments:
Updated the \custom\README.md file to indicate that the reference folder is zipped.
Added checks for "One Per World" limits when creating distributable World files.
Updated saving method for Room files for better consistency between identical Rooms.
Bug Fixes: "Fixed a bug where..."
common text was not appearing in some tile descriptions.
Dash Boots text did not properly track its stack level in the Play HUD info.
Super-Dash Boots requirements displayed in the Play HUD info when met instead of when unmet.
incorrect help text would sometimes display when performing an invalid Starting Point Warp.
on rare occasions, the player character could spawn into Rooms without a hitbox or sprite.
Room Walls did not display as previews of neighboring Rooms.
the Alpha stage would not unlock upon clearing all Training stages.
Changed files in this update