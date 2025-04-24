 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18101765 Edited 24 April 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:

  • Health Blocks (18) - Blocks that are 'on' or 'off' based on the player's health.

  • Trinket - Collectable that adds to the item collection rate without adding new abilities.

Fixes and Improvements:

New Features:

  • Added a digital Instruction Booklet (button added at top-right of Title Screen).

  • Added a "Latest" tab filter for the most recently used Tile Selections in Maker Mode.

Text Changes:

  • Renamed Start Point Sign to Starting Point Sign.

  • Made extensive but minor clarifications to multiple Maker Tile descriptions.

  • Tweaked multiple Maker Tile descriptions to improve consistency in phrasing.

  • Fixed typos in multiple Maker Tile descriptions and Tile Group descriptions.

  • Removed "one per Room/World" preview text from all affected Tile Groups.

  • Removed "will stack up to X times" preview text from all affected Tile Groups.

  • Removed redundant text from Super-Dash Boots info in the Play HUD.

  • Made capitalization of certain words more consistent.

  • Updated "knockout" / "KO" verbiage for consistency.

  • Clarified that Warp Counts are tallying Point Warps in the Play HUD.

Gameplay Adjustments:

  • Adjusted hitboxes of Moving Blocks for smoother block and player movement.

Maker Mode Adjustments:

  • Nested the Super Bomb under the Honey Bomb in the tile selection menu.

  • Nested the Super Grapple under Honey Grapple in the tile selection menu.

  • Moved Polarity Block tile selection to appear after Padlock Blocks.

  • Moved Honey Jump and Honey Dash tile selections to appear after Honey Hive.

  • Swapped positions of Climbing Gloves and Wall-Jump Gloves tile selections.

  • Tile Variations with number-based differences now display horizontally in the submenu.

UI Adjustments:

  • Point Warp upgrades now stack on each other in the Play HUD and the Pause Loadout.

  • Updated the Customize button text and popup text on the Title Screen.

Other Adjustments:

  • Updated the \custom\README.md file to indicate that the reference folder is zipped.

  • Added checks for "One Per World" limits when creating distributable World files.

  • Updated saving method for Room files for better consistency between identical Rooms.

Bug Fixes: "Fixed a bug where..."

  • common text was not appearing in some tile descriptions.

  • Dash Boots text did not properly track its stack level in the Play HUD info.

  • Super-Dash Boots requirements displayed in the Play HUD info when met instead of when unmet.

  • incorrect help text would sometimes display when performing an invalid Starting Point Warp.

  • on rare occasions, the player character could spawn into Rooms without a hitbox or sprite.

  • Room Walls did not display as previews of neighboring Rooms.

  • the Alpha stage would not unlock upon clearing all Training stages.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Creator's Asteroid Content Depot 1818581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link