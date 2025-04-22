 Skip to content

22 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Coaches! 🏈

A new patch is now live for Blood Bowl 3 on PC and consoles. This update adds some star power to the pitch and tackles a handful of key issues raised by the community. Here's what’s new:

Content:

New Star Players added to the roster:

  • Ivar Eriksson

  • Skitter Stab-Stab

  • Estelle La Veneaux

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a performance issue that could lead to crashes during matches.

  • Fixed a softlock when casting Fireball after a successful Interception.

  • Fixed a rare issue where pass trajectories were not displayed.

  • Fixed a visual glitch with Amazon ball pick-up animations.

  • Fixed an issue preventing more than 16 managers from being added in a competition.

  • Minor improvements to menu navigation and responsiveness.

Known Issues:

  • The names of Ivar Eriksson, Skitter Stab-Stab, and Estelle La Veneaux may not display correctly in some menus. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.

Blood Bowl 3 is now officially "Playable" on Steam Deck!

Thanks for your continued support, and see you on the pitch!

