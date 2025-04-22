Hello Coaches! 🏈
A new patch is now live for Blood Bowl 3 on PC and consoles. This update adds some star power to the pitch and tackles a handful of key issues raised by the community. Here's what’s new:
Content:
New Star Players added to the roster:
-
Ivar Eriksson
-
Skitter Stab-Stab
-
Estelle La Veneaux
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a performance issue that could lead to crashes during matches.
-
Fixed a softlock when casting Fireball after a successful Interception.
-
Fixed a rare issue where pass trajectories were not displayed.
-
Fixed a visual glitch with Amazon ball pick-up animations.
-
Fixed an issue preventing more than 16 managers from being added in a competition.
-
Minor improvements to menu navigation and responsiveness.
Known Issues:
- The names of Ivar Eriksson, Skitter Stab-Stab, and Estelle La Veneaux may not display correctly in some menus. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.
Blood Bowl 3 is now officially "Playable" on Steam Deck!
Thanks for your continued support, and see you on the pitch!
Changed files in this update