Hello Coaches! 🏈

A new patch is now live for Blood Bowl 3 on PC and consoles. This update adds some star power to the pitch and tackles a handful of key issues raised by the community. Here's what’s new:

Content:

New Star Players added to the roster:

Ivar Eriksson

Skitter Stab-Stab

Estelle La Veneaux

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a performance issue that could lead to crashes during matches.

Fixed a softlock when casting Fireball after a successful Interception.

Fixed a rare issue where pass trajectories were not displayed.

Fixed a visual glitch with Amazon ball pick-up animations.

Fixed an issue preventing more than 16 managers from being added in a competition.

Minor improvements to menu navigation and responsiveness.

Known Issues:

The names of Ivar Eriksson, Skitter Stab-Stab, and Estelle La Veneaux may not display correctly in some menus. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.

Blood Bowl 3 is now officially "Playable" on Steam Deck!

Thanks for your continued support, and see you on the pitch!