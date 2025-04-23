General Notes
We're making great progress on several impactful system changes that will gradually start to roll out into the Playtest these next several weeks and onwards.
Gameplay & Mechanics
-
New Projectile System: Added non-homing projectiles with group and area-of-effect (splash) damage. (note: temporary vfx for splash projectiles)
-
Projectile Pathing: Updated to appear more natural and consistent.
-
Improved Animation Systems: Timing and Sequence Adjustments
Visuals & UI
-
Updated Homestead Visuals
-
Updated Turret Visuals
-
Enemy Healthbars: Now visually respond to incoming damage.
Bug Fixes
-
Unit Cancellation: Fixed bugs related to unit cancellation and receiving your resources back.
-
Farm Animations: Colonists inside farms now use correct animations.
-
Healing Animations: Should now play correctly.
-
Scipio / Justiciar Animations: Gathering animations are now functioning as intended.
-
Death Animations: Should now trigger and play properly.
-
Attack Animations: Fixed issue where animations were getting cut short.
-
SFX Bugs: Minor sound effect bugs have been fixed.
-
Typos: A large number of small text/tooltip typos have been corrected.
