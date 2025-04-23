 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18100775
Update notes via Steam Community

General Notes
We're making great progress on several impactful system changes that will gradually start to roll out into the Playtest these next several weeks and onwards.

Gameplay & Mechanics

  • New Projectile System: Added non-homing projectiles with group and area-of-effect (splash) damage. (note: temporary vfx for splash projectiles)

  • Projectile Pathing: Updated to appear more natural and consistent.

  • Improved Animation Systems: Timing and Sequence Adjustments

Visuals & UI

  • Updated Homestead Visuals

  • Updated Turret Visuals

  • Enemy Healthbars: Now visually respond to incoming damage.

Bug Fixes

  • Unit Cancellation: Fixed bugs related to unit cancellation and receiving your resources back.

  • Farm Animations: Colonists inside farms now use correct animations.

  • Healing Animations: Should now play correctly.

  • Scipio / Justiciar Animations: Gathering animations are now functioning as intended.

  • Death Animations: Should now trigger and play properly.

  • Attack Animations: Fixed issue where animations were getting cut short.

  • SFX Bugs: Minor sound effect bugs have been fixed.

  • Typos: A large number of small text/tooltip typos have been corrected.

