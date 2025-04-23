General Notes

We're making great progress on several impactful system changes that will gradually start to roll out into the Playtest these next several weeks and onwards.

Gameplay & Mechanics

New Projectile System: Added non-homing projectiles with group and area-of-effect (splash) damage. (note: temporary vfx for splash projectiles)

Projectile Pathing: Updated to appear more natural and consistent.

Improved Animation Systems: Timing and Sequence Adjustments

Visuals & UI

Updated Homestead Visuals

Updated Turret Visuals

Enemy Healthbars: Now visually respond to incoming damage.

Bug Fixes