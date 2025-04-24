Hey fight fans,
This update brings you gameplay improvements, some minor bug fixes, and the return of Ryan Garcia!
Features/Content
• Ryan Garcia has been reinstated
• Further improvements to punch tracking
Bug fixes
• Fixed an issue where users may be given a loss and 0 SP when disconnected from an opponent
• Fixed an issue where normal hooks and uppercuts were causing unintended hit stuns
• Fixed an issue causing animation snapping
• Fixed an issue where arms would become deformed when throwing punches
#TeamUndisputed 👑
Changed files in this update