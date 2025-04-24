Hey fight fans,

This update brings you gameplay improvements, some minor bug fixes, and the return of Ryan Garcia!

Features/Content

• Ryan Garcia has been reinstated

• Further improvements to punch tracking

Bug fixes

• Fixed an issue where users may be given a loss and 0 SP when disconnected from an opponent

• Fixed an issue where normal hooks and uppercuts were causing unintended hit stuns

• Fixed an issue causing animation snapping

• Fixed an issue where arms would become deformed when throwing punches

#TeamUndisputed 👑