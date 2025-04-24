 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18099021 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey fight fans,
This update brings you gameplay improvements, some minor bug fixes, and the return of Ryan Garcia!

Features/Content
• Ryan Garcia has been reinstated
• Further improvements to punch tracking

Bug fixes
• Fixed an issue where users may be given a loss and 0 SP when disconnected from an opponent
• Fixed an issue where normal hooks and uppercuts were causing unintended hit stuns
• Fixed an issue causing animation snapping
• Fixed an issue where arms would become deformed when throwing punches

#TeamUndisputed 👑

