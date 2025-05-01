Hey Everyone!
Here's an update that'll increase your customer count as hell!
What's new:
Added Items on Sale!
You can now set discounts on products using price labels or the Pricing App on the in-game computer
With discounts, you can attract more customers to your store!
Added more achievements!
There is more to achieve now!
Streamlined the trunk placement mechanic
You asked for it, we changed it!
Placing boxes into trunks is much easier now.
BugFixes & Improvements
-
Various performance optimizations
-
Fixed some missing customer speech lines
-
Fixed an issue where the bicycle hangs in the air if the player exits it during a reset
-
Vehicle trunk capacities have been adjusted
-
Added a message when the trunk of the vehicle is full
-
Added a message if the vehicle the player wants to sell has products in its trunk
-
Localization fixes
What's Next
Online Orders
People will ask you to deliver products around the town.
Performance optimizations and more...
About Localization Issues
If you encounter any translation or localization issues, please visit our [Localizor](www.localizor.com/supermarket-simulator/) page.
You can submit the correct translations there to help us improve support for your preferred language with accurate and grammatically correct updates.
For more information, please check out our Discord Server.
Changed files in this update