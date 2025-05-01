Hey Everyone!

What's new:

Added Items on Sale!



You can now set discounts on products using price labels or the Pricing App on the in-game computer

With discounts, you can attract more customers to your store!

Added more achievements!

There is more to achieve now!

Streamlined the trunk placement mechanic

You asked for it, we changed it!

Placing boxes into trunks is much easier now.

BugFixes & Improvements

Various performance optimizations

Fixed some missing customer speech lines

Fixed an issue where the bicycle hangs in the air if the player exits it during a reset

Vehicle trunk capacities have been adjusted

Added a message when the trunk of the vehicle is full

Added a message if the vehicle the player wants to sell has products in its trunk

Localization fixes

What's Next

Online Orders



People will ask you to deliver products around the town.

Performance optimizations and more...

About Localization Issues

If you encounter any translation or localization issues, please visit our [Localizor](www.localizor.com/supermarket-simulator/) page.

You can submit the correct translations there to help us improve support for your preferred language with accurate and grammatically correct updates.

For more information, please check out our Discord Server.

