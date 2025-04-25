New Features
- Added the new heroes Mature Yukimura Sanada, Chacha, Ginchiyo Tachibana, Muneshige Tachibana, Yoshihiro Shimazu, Toyohisa Shimazu, and Motochika Chosokabe.
- Added the new mode the Depths of Torment. To challenge yourself in the Depths of Torment, you must first apply the update, defeat Gouma once, and then save your Soul Record on the results screen. You can obtain a new type of item, the Records of Sin, based on the results of your run in the Depths of Torment.
- Added Traversal Level 6, during which you can trigger new conversations with Enma by fulfilling certain conditions.
- Added the function Change Music, which will be made available once Gouma has been defeated. This function enables you to change the playlist of music for each Level of Hell, with more songs being unlocked as you fulfil conditions for Achievements.
- Added 9 songs to Music under Collection. These songs will now be available from the start of the game.
Adjustments/Improvements
- Added a third Increase Reroll Chances to the Enma's Blessings that can be unlocked in the Hall of Bonded Souls.
- Made slight adjustments to the Player Hero Trait effect for Diaochan's and Zhang Chunhua's Unique Weapons.
Before: Replenishes 20% of your Health after every 1,000 enemies defeated.
After: Replenishes 1% of your Health after every 50 enemies defeated.
- Adjusted the activation conditions for the Unique Tactics of the following heroes:
author: - Xu Huang
- Cao Pi
- Gan Ning
- Ling Tong
- Lu Lingqi
- Keiji Maeda
- Masamune Date
- Nagamasa Azai- Made adjustments to the reflection graphics for stage floors.
- Made it possible to skip the credits without a confirmation message popup by pressing any button or key.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented Crystal Saplings and other rewards from appearing, sometimes making it impossible to progress.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when playing as Magoichi Saika, in which an unexpectedly large number of attacks would hit enemies if the player evaded immediately after using certain attacks.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some of Ina's Hyper Attacks from being unleashed under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug preventing the Player Hero Traits for Ling Tong's Unique Weapon from working properly.
- Fixed an error in the description of the Player Hero Traits for Yoshimoto Imagawa's Unique Weapon.
Before: Replenishes 5% of your Health after every 1,000 enemies defeated.
After: Replenishes Health by 5% after every 1,000 consecutive hits.
- Fixed a bug in which the explosions caused by the Unique Tactics of the heroes below occurred at incorrect intervals.
author: - Sun Jian
- Xiahou Yuan
- Masamune Date
- Hanzo Hattori- Fixed a bug causing incorrect damage calculations for the following effects:
author: - Increases Attack by __% towards enemies with Burn.
- Increases Attack by __% towards enemies with Freeze.
- Increases Attack by __% towards enemies with Shock.
- Increases Attack by __% towards enemies with Disorient.- Fixed a bug causing the effect that multiplies Formation slot bonus effects to also affect Formation Effects, which are not slot bonuses.
- Fixed a bug disabling the animation of enemies being thrown into the camera with Musou Attacks when playing as Sophie, Ryza, or Yumia.
- Fixed a bug preventing some of the Veteran Warrior's attacks from working properly when playing with 120FPS.
- Fixed a bug preventing the Restore defaults option from working properly if the volume for all categories in the Audio menu was set to 100.
- Made other minor bug fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update