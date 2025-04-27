- The planet view now shows the currently built unit in each city (if any), including the remaining turns
- Ctrl+P toggles this feature
- Added various tooltips to the unit dialog - movement types, weapons and more
- The Esc key now works in the unit view, build and message dialogs
- Fixed a problem causing the production timer to go negative
- CTRL+G (grid) and CTRL+T (city names) toggles now work correctly
- Adjusted the unexplored terrain colors
- Fixed a crash in the mapper CSV import
27th April Update
Update notes via Steam Community
