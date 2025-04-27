 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18091388 Edited 27 April 2025 – 17:59:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The planet view now shows the currently built unit in each city (if any), including the remaining turns
    • Ctrl+P toggles this feature
  • Added various tooltips to the unit dialog - movement types, weapons and more
  • The Esc key now works in the unit view, build and message dialogs
  • Fixed a problem causing the production timer to go negative
  • CTRL+G (grid) and CTRL+T (city names) toggles now work correctly
  • Adjusted the unexplored terrain colors
  • Fixed a crash in the mapper CSV import

Changed files in this update

Depot 2799351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link