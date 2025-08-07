Hi Spirit Swappers,





It’s been an eventful year for our team, launching Spirit Swap, and we’re so happy to share that it’s getting even more exciting! We’ve been working since launch to add a bevy of updates for you to enjoy ~



Our VVIP Update is here!





What does that mean?

This is a free update for everyone who has the game! Story Mode is getting new (voiced!) content so you can spend a special evening with your fave Demashq residents. Once you’ve completed your 5-heart event with each character, get ready to celebrate a night on the town and FINALLY see 5HAGVISION live ~ fingers crossed no spirits interrupt the show! In addition to that, we’ve got fashion and fresh characters added to Endless Mode and more.



Overall, here’s what you’ll find:



Head backstage with VVIP tickets! Finally take your bestie (or a hot date) to the show of the season -- that’s right, you’ll get to attend a 5HAG VISION concert! Let’s just hope the spirits stay on their plane of existence…

Enjoy Endless Mode in Style. Swap out Samar’s outfits and even other characters to play as your faves. It's purely cosmetic, so swap as whoever you like!

Be unchill with more Versus skin options. Challenge your friends as the original crew, with Samar's new outfits, or even as the new band members!

Unleash your inner decorator . With more furniture to unlock once you complete the finale, there’s even more ways to make Samar’s room truly representative of their taste.

Savor new CGs. Pretty pictures of your favorite Demashq residents. What’s NOT to love?

*Please note that the Mac build is on it's way: it should be ready in 1-2 days! Thank you for your patience!



🥳 We also wanted to share a special thank you to every one who’s continued to play, post content, share thoughts, and leave reviews -- every bit of feedback has been instrumental to us as we’ve worked on getting this update out. Thank you!



Update Change Log

For everyone wanting the specific notes, here they are:



Added a new, fully voiced finale after you reach max affection (5 hearts) with any character! You can attend the finale multiple times, and invite anyone whose affection is maxed out. Every character has a new CG you can unlock, and we hope you enjoy the ending!

Optimized our Swapping engine! Gameplay should be much smoother and have a better frame rate.

Fixed the game opening in incorrect resolutions (e.g. 1024 x 768 or 800x600).

Fixed some settings not saving (e.g. button prompt style) across play sessions.

New skins and outfits in Versus Mode. When selecting some of the characters in the Versus character select screen, you'll see an additional button prompt over their avatar to switch between skins/characters.

Endless now allows you to play as anyone! It's purely a cosmetic change, so swap as whomever you'd like, including the five members of the band and five outfit changes for Samar.

New furniture pieces added. Once you complete the finale, those new options will unlock.

Updated our end credits. They're now after the finale (and we've added additional folks who've supported us with this update!)



Wholesome Games Celebration!



To make the update even MORE exciting, we're also taking part in the Wholesome Games’ Celebration!



For anyone who hasn't picked up the game quite yet, now’s the perfect time to do so as we’ll be on sale (20% off!) starting today (August 7th) until August 14th!



And, of course, be sure to check out all the other wholesome and cozy games out there on sale and premiering this week ~ there are so many incredible teams and titles to support.

Happy swapping! 🥰





💕 The Spirit Swap Team





