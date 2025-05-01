Hello! I'm releasing the latest update (and enabling Steam cloud saves!) for The Crimson Diamond slightly ahead of the LudoNarracon Steam event as I'll be away from my desk when the event kicks off. Patch notes and more details will be included in my LudoNarracon event announcement on Thursday, May 1 at 1pm Eastern. Sorry for any confusion or inconvenience, thanks for playing my game! I hope you enjoy it. --JM
v1.10u update and cloud saves enabled!
Update notes via Steam Community
