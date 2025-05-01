 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18081374 Edited 1 May 2025 – 02:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! I'm releasing the latest update (and enabling Steam cloud saves!) for The Crimson Diamond slightly ahead of the LudoNarracon Steam event as I'll be away from my desk when the event kicks off. Patch notes and more details will be included in my LudoNarracon event announcement on Thursday, May 1 at 1pm Eastern. Sorry for any confusion or inconvenience, thanks for playing my game! I hope you enjoy it. --JM

macOS 64-bit Depot 1098771
Windows Depot 1098773
Windows Depot 1098775
