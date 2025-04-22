

v2.51 includes an updated Esports Shop, center of mass readjustments for the remaining impacted Car Bodies and the Rocket League | TMNT event!

Version: Rocket League v2.51

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: April 22, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC

The Headlines

Esports Shop has been renamed and features new items.

Remaining Esports Tokens have been converted to Credits.

Center of mass readjustments have been made to the remaining impacted Car Bodies.

Rocket League | TMNT Limited Time Event is on its way!



RLCS Shop

⁠Starting today, the Esports Shop Tab is now the RLCS Shop!

New items in the RLCS Shop include Universal Decals and Takeover Goal Explosions.

12 teams are featured in the RLCS Shop:

NA

Gen.G

Gen.G (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Gen.G (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

NRG

NRG (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

NRG (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Spacestation Gaming (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

EU

Dignitas

Dignitas (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Dignitas (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

Gentle Mates

Gentle Mates (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Gentle Mates (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

Team Vitality

Team Vitality (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Team Vitality (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

Team BDS

Team BDS (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Team BDS (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

OCE

TSM

TSM (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

TSM (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

SAM

Furia

Furia (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Furia (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

APAC

Luminosity

Luminosity (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Luminosity (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

MENA

Team Falcons

Team Falcons (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Team Falcons (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

SSA

Limitless

Limitless (2025) - Universal Decal (300 Credits)

Limitless (2025) - Takeover Goal Explosion (800 Credits)

As a reminder, universal Decals can be equipped on any Car Body except certain ones based on third-party IP.

Converting Esports Tokens to Credits

Esports Tokens have been removed with v2.51. Any player with remaining Esports Token balances will have their remaining Tokens converted to Credits, which will be boosted 10% and rounded up to the nearest 50.

⁠Please note that the conversion rate of Esports Tokens to Credits varies by country. For example, in the United States, 1 Esports Token is worth 0.9881 Credits. So if a player in the United States has 1200 Esports Tokens, they’ll have 1350 Credits with the boost and rounding taken into account.

Center of Mass Readjustments

There were unintended side effects from the center of mass adjustments made in v2.46 to some Car Bodies using shifted hitboxes. We’ve been returning the hitboxes on impacted Car Bodies to their base by repositioning the visual mesh on these cars. We’ve returned the hitboxes to the remaining impacted Car Bodies:

Ace (Breakout Hitbox)

Primo (Hybrid Hitbox)

Fast and Furious Mazda-RX7 (Breakout Hitbox)

1966 Cadillac DeVille (Breakout Hitbox)

The Incredibile (Breakout Hitbox)

New Content

Rocket League | TMNT Limited Time Event

Gear up, it’s time to complete epic Challenges to score radical rewards in the Rocket League | TMNT Limited Time Event available April 22 at 5 PM PT until May 1, 2025, at 5 PM PT!

This event includes the new Pizza Party Limited Time Mode!

Join a team of 3 others, push the pizza puck into the goal, and score! There’s another twist: no jumping. Use your grappling hook ninja skills to get to the pizza instead!

Bug Fixes

"Confidential_ThirdWheel_Test" (April Fools’ Game Mode 2023) now functions correctly when selected in Exhibition or Private Matches.

Fixed graphical issues with the Lumina Trail.

Fixed visual effect issues with the Bladeblast Trail.

Fixed some Trails clipping into the arena grass when equipped with the Void Burn Car Body.

Fixed some Goal Explosions behaving strangely in replays.

Fixed an issue causing some Goal Explosions to be unequippable with certain Car Bodies.

Fixed painted variants of the Disco Party Goal Explosion clipping through the floor when scoring a goal during a match.

Fixed various Wheels clipping through the brake pads when equipped to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Car Body.

Fixed various Wheels clipping through the brake pads when equipped with the Revolver Car Body.

Fixed the Cruise Caliber Wheels clipping through the brakes of certain Car Bodies.

Fixed the issue not allowing King Fang Decal trade-in.

Fixed various other trade-in issues.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One where the camera sometimes clipped through the floor during replays.

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.