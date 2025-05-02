Y-AXIS Inversion - now you can change the y-axis in the pause menu.

Fixed an issue with the wrong image displayed in Waltes game.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to get stuck in the water from level one side mission.

Updated and improved spawn points in level two.

Improved character camera orbit controls.

Stability fixes for handling of magical abilities across levels.

Fixed an issue where the character sound may glitch if the player got stuck between objects.

General performance and stability improvements.