 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18074569 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Y-AXIS Inversion - now you can change the y-axis in the pause menu.

Fixed an issue with the wrong image displayed in Waltes game.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to get stuck in the water from level one side mission.

Updated and improved spawn points in level two.

Improved character camera orbit controls.

Stability fixes for handling of magical abilities across levels.

Fixed an issue where the character sound may glitch if the player got stuck between objects.

General performance and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3015951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link