Seems like the Easter Bunny stomped on some bugs before leaving

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could appear when opening the news feed section

Fixed a crash that could appear when loading DLC textures

The player will no longer collide with the invisible balloon when the first present appears from the Birthday Presents event

The Flying Broom gear should no longer get stuck after a cutscene! hooves crossed

The plushie jetpack will no longer be visible (greyed out) in the wardrobe before it's unlocked and has been found in the world. What a ride that was

Fixed an issue that caused some locked Gears and Goat Types to have a visible description in preview. You should no longer be able to see the name and description of a Gear you haven't unlocked yet. Woho, I’ve been waiting for this

What’s up with the chicken jockey?

Fixed an issue where the distance from which the client sees and hears the fireworks is much shorter than the host's when looking for the balloons during the Birthday Present event