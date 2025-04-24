Seems like the Easter Bunny stomped on some bugs before leaving
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a crash that could appear when opening the news feed section
-
Fixed a crash that could appear when loading DLC textures
-
The player will no longer collide with the invisible balloon when the first present appears from the Birthday Presents event
-
The Flying Broom gear should no longer get stuck after a cutscene! hooves crossed
-
The plushie jetpack will no longer be visible (greyed out) in the wardrobe before it's unlocked and has been found in the world. What a ride that was
-
Fixed an issue that caused some locked Gears and Goat Types to have a visible description in preview. You should no longer be able to see the name and description of a Gear you haven't unlocked yet. Woho, I’ve been waiting for this
-
What’s up with the chicken jockey?
-
Fixed an issue where the distance from which the client sees and hears the fireworks is much shorter than the host's when looking for the balloons during the Birthday Present event
-
You should now be able to stand on a plushified car (effect from the Plushie Goat ability) without being launched to the sky. This sounded like a feature tho
Build: 405711
Play now, regret later:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2809180/Goat_Simulator_3__Multiverse_of_Nonsense/
Until we meet again,
Coffee Stain North
