It's time to swing the pickaxe and collect iron, because minecarts are on the loose! This is one of several preparation updates for the first dungeon, so full speed ahead and don't get derailed!

New objects

New features

Your character now "shakes" when you hit a "hard target".

The sword animation now has 3 hit-stop frames when hitting "soft targets".

Tools now have freeze frames when used.

Graphics

When hitting water with a tool, water splashes appear.

The shovel animations have been reworked.

The shadow calculation of the different hairstyles on the character has been improved.

Shadows of objects have been improved, making them appear less gray.

The magic dust image has been improved.

The desert sand tileset has been improved and now uses alternating outline tiles.

A new water shader is now active for all game characters.

Adjustments

The "Quick Stack" button for chests has been changed to "Take All".

The Cauldron is now crafted at the Anvil, like other metal recipes.

You can now use birch wood to make sticks and wood rods.

The stone fireplace can now be found under the “Crafting” category.

The use of shears and buckets is now preferred over picking things up. For example, you no longer gather the grass when you want to shear your sheep.

The activation frames for the hoe and shovel animations have been made more suitable for the animation.

The hoe can now also destroy grass.