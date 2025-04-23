It's time to swing the pickaxe and collect iron, because minecarts are on the loose! This is one of several preparation updates for the first dungeon, so full speed ahead and don't get derailed!
New objects
- You can now craft wooden and iron minecarts, each with different speeds.
New features
-
Tools now have freeze frames when used.
-
The sword animation now has 3 hit-stop frames when hitting "soft targets".
-
Your character now "shakes" when you hit a "hard target".
Graphics
-
A new water shader is now active for all game characters.
-
The desert sand tileset has been improved and now uses alternating outline tiles.
-
A respawn animation has been added.
-
The magic dust image has been improved.
-
Shadows of objects have been improved, making them appear less gray.
-
The shadow calculation of the different hairstyles on the character has been improved.
-
The shovel animations have been reworked.
-
When hitting water with a tool, water splashes appear.
Adjustments
-
The "Quick Stack" button for chests has been changed to "Take All".
-
The Cauldron is now crafted at the Anvil, like other metal recipes.
-
You can now use birch wood to make sticks and wood rods.
-
The stone fireplace can now be found under the “Crafting” category.
-
The use of shears and buckets is now preferred over picking things up. For example, you no longer gather the grass when you want to shear your sheep.
-
The activation frames for the hoe and shovel animations have been made more suitable for the animation.
-
The hoe can now also destroy grass.
-
Chicks move a bit faster now.
Technology
-
The player character now runs on an improved state machine.
-
Local audio sources now have a maximum range.
Performance
- Terrain tilesets are now built and processed in a more optimized way.
Bugfixes
-
Mushrooms and tomatoes were ignored by the path finder.
-
It was no longer possible to load savegames with a corrupted save file.
-
If an item cannot be picked up, the input detection no longer triggers an alternative action.
-
Dialogs can now only be started from a neutral character state.
-
Lightnings have been spawned around the character when warping home during combat with Aztetor.
-
Water pillars have been spawned around the character when warping home during the battle with Volgoda.
-
Boss fight music did not always start correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where gold coins would not animate correctly when selling items.
-
The dust clouds while running often remained active.
Known bugs
- Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
Coming soon
- Bombs!
Changed files in this update