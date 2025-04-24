You may only get one shot, but now even more people can take it, as the World Machine has now made its way to MacOS!
Play OneShot: World Machine Edition now on your MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, or any other Apple computer natively with the new MacOS build.
Don’t have OneShot: World Machine Edition? Then now is the perfect time to pick it up in the KOMODO Golden Week Sale! 20% off OneShot: World Machine Edition, and up to 85% off on our other games and DLC!
Sale ends May 8th.
Changed files in this update