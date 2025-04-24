 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18066744 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:13:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You may only get one shot, but now even more people can take it, as the World Machine has now made its way to MacOS!

Play OneShot: World Machine Edition now on your MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, or any other Apple computer natively with the new MacOS build.

Don’t have OneShot: World Machine Edition? Then now is the perfect time to pick it up in the KOMODO Golden Week Sale! 20% off OneShot: World Machine Edition, and up to 85% off on our other games and DLC!

KOMODO Golden Week Sale

Sale ends May 8th.

