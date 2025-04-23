Hey Valley Villagers!

Curious, and curiouser adventures await you in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest free update – Wonderland Whimsy – now available on all platforms.

Take a tumble down a rabbit hole and uncover a new Realm, 2 new Villagers, and MORE!

A new Realm door opens…

…in an unexpected way! Head to the Dream Castle to kickstart your journey into the Alice in Wonderland Realm – where you’ll meet two familiar faces from Disney’s Alice in Wonderland.

Inside, not-so-impossible tasks with Alice – who needs your help freeing animals from the Queen’s garden. Sure to earn a grin from ear-to-ear, your quest will also have you interacting with Cheshire Cat – though, his help… er, hijinks, might slow down your pace in navigating all of the Realm’s peculiar places.

Once you’re sure no one will lose their head once you leave, return to your Valley and welcome Alice as a Villager right away – although, it seems that Cheshire Cat has just a few some tricks up his figurative sleeves, requiring a little more time and finesse to fully integrate him in your Valleys. For more details on how and when to unlock him, see below – light spoilers ahead!

After finishing up the Alice in Wonderland Realm quests, keep an eye out for mischievous-looking mannequins. Check in with Scrooge McDuck to learn more!

Starting on April 30th, expect Cheshire Cat to cook up some more trouble.

Starting on May 7th, Cheshire Cat will be up to something fishy.

After May 7th, all players will be able to complete Cheshire Cat’s welcoming quests right away.

*Note that dates above are reliant on the device clock/local time.

The Garden of Whimsy Star Path

A brand-new seasonal Star Path brings a collection of Victorian and fairy-inspired fashions, tea-riffic essentials for the ultimate unbirthday party, and elegant Dream Styles for both Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

New Premium Shop Content

New Premium Shop content arrives this season from a galaxy far, far away!

Expect furniture and fashion inspired by Star Wars – including an iconic handheld accessory with unique photo mode poses. Make sure to grab yours in-game in time to celebrate Star Wars day on May 4th!

* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

Valley Events

Cheshire Cat couldn’t arrive in the Valley without bringing along his own curious brand of chaos! Expect a new in-game event in May where you’ll need to keep an eye out for ‘Cheshire-fied’ items.

The magic of Disney Parks returns to the Valley with the return of the Dreamlight Parks Fest Event! Including new rewards and updates to daily quests, look forward to more news about this event later in the season.

Gameloft turns 25!

Our team at Gameloft is celebrating our 25th anniversary! Check your mailbox in-game anytime from April 23-May 7 to claim free gifts to celebrate and mark this special milestone.

Community-Driven Features

In addition to all the whimsy we’ve packed into this free update, we’ve also included more than a few dashes of wonder – in the form of features and improvements inspired by your feedback!

Snap the perfect pic …with Photo Mode improvements! Two more poses arrive in addition to new toggles to control a variety of elements like time and weather.

The Uncrafting Station arrives! Teased on April Fools, unlock a new station that breaks down crafted items for a small Dreamlight cost – once you've welcomed Cheshire Cat and have progressed through his Friendship Quests.

Store more! ...with updates to crafted chests! You can now upgrade small and medium-sized chests to maximize their storage potential.

We can’t wait for you to explore the Alice in Wonderland Realm, befriend Alice and Cheshire Cat, and discover all that the Wonderland Whimsy update has to offer. Don’t forget to connect with us on our official social media to share your in-game adventures with us by tagging us in your content!

As always, should you run into any issues while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, we first recommend that you check out our known issues here. If you don’t see the issue you’re running into, you can get in touch with our Support team via our contact form. Stumped with a certain quest or objective? Check out our friendly Discord Community for some Disney Dreamlight Valley tips and tricks!

See you in the Valley!