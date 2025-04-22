We are pleased to announce that UuultraC is now available in Chinese! (Simplified Chinese & Traditional Chinese) Upon launching the game, now you can choose the language you wish to play in.

Celebrating its release, both UuultraC & Hashihime of the Old Book Town developed by ADELTA are also on sale for 45% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1909800/UuultraC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1039940/Hashihime_of_the_Old_Book_Town

We hope you can try out these great titles during this occasion, and thank you for your continued support!