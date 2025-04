Additional Features and Adjustments

• Added Photo Mode. To start it, open the menu on the World Map or in battle and press the TouchPad button.

• Added Lion Dragon Armor as an outfit for the protagonist. You can try it on by selecting Change Outfit at your current base.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue causing graphical distortion when AMD FSR3 is enabled on Steam Deck.

• Fixed minor bugs.

Note: Controller buttons have been labeled according to PS5 console standards.