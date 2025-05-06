 Skip to content

Major 6 May 2025 Build 18051164 Edited 6 May 2025 – 17:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's time to Take Your Shot in Apex Legends: Prodigy! Step into the spotlight with new Legend Sparrow, an agile archer with a habit of showing off, set your sights on glory with explosive new updates to the Bocek. Energize it with Frag Grenades to make Explosive Arrows! Now’s your chance to take aim and target greatness!

But that’s just the start. Carve out a new legacy and return to the hallowed grounds of Arenas. You’ll get your chance to stand out with Ranked updates like the new Ranked Ladder and its rewards. Pathfinder even got some new buffs, like double charge on his Tactical and Ultimate abilities. Plus, shine like a rising star with cosmetics from the Prodigy Battle Pass!*

