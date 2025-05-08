 Skip to content

Major 8 May 2025 Build 18049613
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re pleased to announce that CameraBag 2025.1 has been released (Photo and Pro), bringing several usability improvements - the Split Tone and Hue Shift adjustments have been expanded, and a new easy-to-use Color Mask tool has been added!

CameraBag’s Masks section continues to grow with a new Color Mask tool. You can easily select the color range you want to edit using a simple color dropper tool (and falloff sliders), then do things like make only the sky darker, or make just the trees greener. An improved Split Tone adjustment gives you tremendously expanded editing possibilities with the addition of the Color Method dropdown (essentially different blend mode algorithms).

We’ve also added a Simple mode to the Hue Shift adjustment, and added copy/paste support to all color choosers so you can easily exactly match colors across adjustments. Plus bug fixes!

Windows 64-bit CameraBag Pro Content Depot 1061691
