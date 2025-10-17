 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 18047764 Edited 18 October 2025 – 10:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sudden new update!

  • Added an Easter egg to the hub with your image

  • Added a brightness setting

  • Translation update

  • Fog without enhancements is now less intense

  • Fixed a lack of momentum when jumping after attacking on a rail

  • Updated collisions on some meshes

  • Fixed a shortcut that could be opened from the wrong side

  • Added sounds and effects for the pillar puzzle

  • Changed the mirror animation in one of the puzzles

  • Fixed a rare case where the mirror puzzle could be solved even if not all the mirrors were positioned correctly

  • Fixed a problem with some control settings not saving

  • Added a setting for auto-rotate camera while walking

  • Added sounds to the UI

  • Added additional momentum when jumping from a rail

  • Now, if the player jumps from one rail to another, their speed is maintained

🢀 Previous page

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link