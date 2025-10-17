Added an Easter egg to the hub with your image

Added a brightness setting

Translation update

Fog without enhancements is now less intense

Fixed a lack of momentum when jumping after attacking on a rail

Updated collisions on some meshes

Fixed a shortcut that could be opened from the wrong side

Added sounds and effects for the pillar puzzle

Changed the mirror animation in one of the puzzles

Fixed a rare case where the mirror puzzle could be solved even if not all the mirrors were positioned correctly

Fixed a problem with some control settings not saving

Added a setting for auto-rotate camera while walking

Added sounds to the UI

Added additional momentum when jumping from a rail