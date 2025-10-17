Sudden new update!
Added an Easter egg to the hub with your image
Added a brightness setting
Translation update
Fog without enhancements is now less intense
Fixed a lack of momentum when jumping after attacking on a rail
Updated collisions on some meshes
Fixed a shortcut that could be opened from the wrong side
Added sounds and effects for the pillar puzzle
Changed the mirror animation in one of the puzzles
Fixed a rare case where the mirror puzzle could be solved even if not all the mirrors were positioned correctly
Fixed a problem with some control settings not saving
Added a setting for auto-rotate camera while walking
Added sounds to the UI
Added additional momentum when jumping from a rail
Now, if the player jumps from one rail to another, their speed is maintained