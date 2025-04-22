Greetings, Exiles!
A new hotfix has been released. This is a smaller update that addresses issues that were introduced in the March Update. Please watch this space for news on future updates!
Patch Notes:
-
Liu Fei: Eyes of the Innocent and the Ancient Rhino Horn can now be obtained once more
-
PlayStation: Fixed an issue where players were unable to continue any co-op game if they had active save games on both Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah
-
Sound in the Dregs Dungeon has been restored
-
Living Settlement thralls now correctly obey “Disable Thrall Use” settings
-
Removed unintended rewards as loot from chests (but keep an eye out in the future!)
