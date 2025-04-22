 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18047178 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Exiles!

A new hotfix has been released. This is a smaller update that addresses issues that were introduced in the March Update. Please watch this space for news on future updates!

Patch Notes:

  • Liu Fei: Eyes of the Innocent and the Ancient Rhino Horn can now be obtained once more

  • PlayStation: Fixed an issue where players were unable to continue any co-op game if they had active save games on both Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah

  • Sound in the Dregs Dungeon has been restored

  • Living Settlement thralls now correctly obey “Disable Thrall Use” settings

  • Removed unintended rewards as loot from chests (but keep an eye out in the future!)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
Windows 64-bit Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
