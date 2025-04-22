Greetings, Exiles!

A new hotfix has been released. This is a smaller update that addresses issues that were introduced in the March Update. Please watch this space for news on future updates!

Patch Notes:

Liu Fei: Eyes of the Innocent and the Ancient Rhino Horn can now be obtained once more

PlayStation: Fixed an issue where players were unable to continue any co-op game if they had active save games on both Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah

Sound in the Dregs Dungeon has been restored

Living Settlement thralls now correctly obey “Disable Thrall Use” settings