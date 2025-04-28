 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18040911
Update notes via Steam Community

It's now possible to create community localisations for BOOK OF HOURS!

Details here:

https://weatherfactory.biz/book-of-hours-locmod-creation-reference/

