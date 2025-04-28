Hey, manual breathers!

The wait is over, our biggest update ever for Manual Samuel is here! We’ve overhauled the game with tons of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and brand-new features to make Samuel’s awkward adventure even smoother (and weirder).

We’ve also given Manual Samuel a technical facelift with a massive engine upgrade, better visuals, improved animations, and a brand-new audio system. The game now runs in borderless fullscreen, supports ultra-wide resolutions, and features better controller support. Oh, and did we mention? Some grandmas are now gangsters, coffee stains are actually a thing, and the dog? Better than ever.

Check out the full list of changes below:

Gameplay & Quality-of-Life Improvements

Overhauled the game to fix numerous bugs and enhance the overall experience.

Made on-screen hints less intrusive, with some removed due to gameplay tweaks.

Improved tutorial sequences, especially for breathing and driving.

Refined the Satan fight and made hell’s demons slightly easier to deal with.

Completely replaced the old achievement and leaderboard system.

Added 8 brand-new achievements.

Improved the UI for high-resolution screens and added ultra-wide support.

New controller layout screen in the pause menu, plus better default keyboard controls, AZERTY support, and meme layouts.

Snappier and more intuitive main menu navigation.

Renamed "Time Attack" to "Trials", with two new game modes:

Speedrun Mode – Race through the game as fast as possible.

Challenge Mode – Complete special challenges during your run.

Leaderboards now display the top 10 players in each category.

Technical & Visual Upgrades

Updated the engine from Unity 5.6 to Unity 2022.3.57, improving performance and extending the game’s lifespan.

Switched to FMOD for improved audio and added new sound effects.

Enhanced animations, upgraded text rendering, and improved character visuals.

Rebuilt the particle system and introduced a new camera system with smoother transitions and better shakes.

Upscaled low-resolution assets to look sharper on modern screens.

Replaced deprecated localization and sprite rendering systems with native Unity solutions.

New (and totally necessary) Features

Borderless fullscreen mode for a smoother experience.

64-bit support for Windows and Intel64 + Silicon support for Mac.

Gangster grandmas (because why not?).

Better dog—he’s just objectively improved.

Revolutionary hair-dyeing mechanics.

Game-changing coffee stain physics.

Independent coffee cups, no longer bound to Samuel’s hands.

Enhanced controller vibration feedback for more immersive suffering.

This update is available now, so get ready to stumble, breathe, and blink your way through Manual Samuel like never before!

Stay manual,

Perfectly Paranormal