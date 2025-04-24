Other:
-
Fixed a few text and translation issues.
-
Small and Large Office Crate has been added to the Creative Mode menu.
Bug fixes:
-
Players in guest mode should no longer have Sulfossil Armor’s set bonus trigger.
-
Off-hand items are now usable while the mouse cursor is hovering over UI elements.
-
Attacks are no longer interrupted when the mouse cursor is hovering over UI elements.
-
The character stats window now displays explosive damage for weapons and items instead of the explosive damage increase stat.
-
The Garden Trowels no longer try to plant seeds on top of already grown plants.
-
The “High quality equipment” skill should now work correctly, increasing the chance of equipment not losing durability as stated in its description.
-
Large shell objects that cannot take damage no longer play the wobble effect when hit.
-
Fixed a rare issue where roaming bosses could get stuck outside their designated biome. Bosses already affected by this issue will also find their way back.
-
Floracadas should no longer get indefinitely stuck in a state of running away from the player.
-
The left arrow key now works properly in the character creation screen.
-
More items now glow when placed on tables—any item that glows when held now also glows on tables.
-
Character information tabs (Character, Skills, Souls) now have consistent SFX behaviour.
-
Dark Stone walls now display their intended color on the map.
-
The game no longer crashes when exploring some areas in Classic worlds.
-
Rooms no longer spawn on top of important chests in the central chamber of Broken Core dungeons in Forlorn Metropolis.
-
Fixed an issue that prevented stackable items from being shift-clicked into tables and other inventories that only accept one item per slot.
-
A player hitting Tower Shell, Giant Ammonite or Conch Shell should no longer block other players to attack while in multiplayer.
-
Added missing item descriptions for Giant Mushroom and Amber Larva in Creative mode UI.
-
Ore and Block Pouches now accept Snow Blocks.
-
Bouncing projectiles should no longer be able to bounce off the same enemy multiple times in a row.
-
Shift clicking items from chests should now prioritize placing the items in pouches if possible.
-
Fixed an issue that was causing Robot Arms and Electrical Wires to flicker if placed in the same tile.
Changed files in this update