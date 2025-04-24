Small and Large Office Crate has been added to the Creative Mode menu.

Players in guest mode should no longer have Sulfossil Armor’s set bonus trigger.

Off-hand items are now usable while the mouse cursor is hovering over UI elements.

Attacks are no longer interrupted when the mouse cursor is hovering over UI elements.

The character stats window now displays explosive damage for weapons and items instead of the explosive damage increase stat.

The Garden Trowels no longer try to plant seeds on top of already grown plants.

The “High quality equipment” skill should now work correctly, increasing the chance of equipment not losing durability as stated in its description.

Large shell objects that cannot take damage no longer play the wobble effect when hit.

Fixed a rare issue where roaming bosses could get stuck outside their designated biome. Bosses already affected by this issue will also find their way back.

Floracadas should no longer get indefinitely stuck in a state of running away from the player.

The left arrow key now works properly in the character creation screen.

More items now glow when placed on tables—any item that glows when held now also glows on tables.

Character information tabs (Character, Skills, Souls) now have consistent SFX behaviour.

Dark Stone walls now display their intended color on the map.

The game no longer crashes when exploring some areas in Classic worlds.

Rooms no longer spawn on top of important chests in the central chamber of Broken Core dungeons in Forlorn Metropolis.

Fixed an issue that prevented stackable items from being shift-clicked into tables and other inventories that only accept one item per slot.

A player hitting Tower Shell, Giant Ammonite or Conch Shell should no longer block other players to attack while in multiplayer.

Added missing item descriptions for Giant Mushroom and Amber Larva in Creative mode UI.

Ore and Block Pouches now accept Snow Blocks.

Bouncing projectiles should no longer be able to bounce off the same enemy multiple times in a row.

Shift clicking items from chests should now prioritize placing the items in pouches if possible.