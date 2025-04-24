 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18029291 Edited 24 April 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Other:

  • Fixed a few text and translation issues.

  • Small and Large Office Crate has been added to the Creative Mode menu.

Bug fixes:

  • Players in guest mode should no longer have Sulfossil Armor’s set bonus trigger.

  • Off-hand items are now usable while the mouse cursor is hovering over UI elements.

  • Attacks are no longer interrupted when the mouse cursor is hovering over UI elements.

  • The character stats window now displays explosive damage for weapons and items instead of the explosive damage increase stat.

  • The Garden Trowels no longer try to plant seeds on top of already grown plants.

  • The “High quality equipment” skill should now work correctly, increasing the chance of equipment not losing durability as stated in its description.

  • Large shell objects that cannot take damage no longer play the wobble effect when hit.

  • Fixed a rare issue where roaming bosses could get stuck outside their designated biome. Bosses already affected by this issue will also find their way back.

  • Floracadas should no longer get indefinitely stuck in a state of running away from the player.

  • The left arrow key now works properly in the character creation screen.

  • More items now glow when placed on tables—any item that glows when held now also glows on tables.

  • Character information tabs (Character, Skills, Souls) now have consistent SFX behaviour.

  • Dark Stone walls now display their intended color on the map.

  • The game no longer crashes when exploring some areas in Classic worlds.

  • Rooms no longer spawn on top of important chests in the central chamber of Broken Core dungeons in Forlorn Metropolis.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented stackable items from being shift-clicked into tables and other inventories that only accept one item per slot.

  • A player hitting Tower Shell, Giant Ammonite or Conch Shell should no longer block other players to attack while in multiplayer.

  • Added missing item descriptions for Giant Mushroom and Amber Larva in Creative mode UI.

  • Ore and Block Pouches now accept Snow Blocks.

  • Bouncing projectiles should no longer be able to bounce off the same enemy multiple times in a row.

  • Shift clicking items from chests should now prioritize placing the items in pouches if possible.

  • Fixed an issue that was causing Robot Arms and Electrical Wires to flicker if placed in the same tile.

Changed files in this update

Windows Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
  • Loading history…
Linux Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link