22 April 2025 Build 18028418 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First Early Access release is now available to play!

Upcoming, we're going to focus on bug fixes for the coming weeks and later there's alot of other stuff coming in upcoming patches, including:

  • Cloth armor, wands/staves, achievements

  • Over 20 new monsters and several new biomes

  • Escape Runs concept for higher level characters

Make sure to join the discord or ask comment on this post if you have any questions!

Oh, also, here's the release trailer!

