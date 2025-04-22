First Early Access release is now available to play!

Upcoming, we're going to focus on bug fixes for the coming weeks and later there's alot of other stuff coming in upcoming patches, including:

Cloth armor, wands/staves, achievements

Over 20 new monsters and several new biomes

Escape Runs concept for higher level characters

Oh, also, here's the release trailer!

