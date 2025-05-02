Patch Notes
-
Added sounds to Exotic Squad slot game
-
Change Girlfriend logic
- She will only accept you if you have the new apartment
- She will dump you if you move back to old apartment
- Fixed cursor being visible when
- Exiting out of phone or PC view
- Switching input device
-
Fixed visual glitches & jitters inside new apartment
-
Fixed holes in between buildings that allowed access to alleys and restricted areas
-
Fixed Food Delivery Simulator appearing to be running on Steam/Discord even after shutting it down on
-
Added a sign to more easily identify new apartment
-
Various optimizations & minor bug fixes
A smaller update focusing mostly on QoL & fixing the damn Girlfriend! We will aim to release a bigger update with additions also this month, so stay tuned!
Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.
