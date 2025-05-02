Patch Notes

Added sounds to Exotic Squad slot game

Change Girlfriend logic

She will only accept you if you have the new apartment

She will dump you if you move back to old apartment

Fixed cursor being visible when

Exiting out of phone or PC view

Switching input device

Fixed visual glitches & jitters inside new apartment

Fixed holes in between buildings that allowed access to alleys and restricted areas

Fixed Food Delivery Simulator appearing to be running on Steam/Discord even after shutting it down on

Added a sign to more easily identify new apartment

Various optimizations & minor bug fixes

A smaller update focusing mostly on QoL & fixing the damn Girlfriend! We will aim to release a bigger update with additions also this month, so stay tuned!

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.

[[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//45210322/157191ae314205a12191877719b8038bfb249b46.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//45210322/663eca521a4bf408da081982decde431f023cd12.png)](blackseadev.com/discord)[/url]

