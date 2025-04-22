This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🐾 Desktop Cat Cafe – Feature Update! 🛠️☕

We've now added Twitch integration!

✨ New Shiny Things ✨

🎉 Twitch Integration is HERE! Add any Twitch username in the settings and see your chat come alive as cats in the game 🐱

✨ Hold Shift to place multiple items at once. Decorate faster!

⚙️ You can now find the controls listed in the settings menu.

🔧 Squashed Some Bugs! 🔧

⚓ Fixed an issue causing some attractions to go for a wander after loading the game.

🏖️ Got rid of that strange black sand bug.

🌍 Coming Soon: Translations!

We’re working hard on bringing Desktop Cat Cafe to more players around the world!

Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy the game in more languages :D

Join our Discord to chat or ask any questions <3~!

https://discord.gg/RdcxgzSeRU