This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🐾 Desktop Cat Cafe – Feature Update! πŸ› οΈβ˜•

We've now added Twitch integration!

✨ New Shiny Things ✨

πŸŽ‰ Twitch Integration is HERE! Add any Twitch username in the settings and see your chat come alive as cats in the game 🐱

✨ Hold Shift to place multiple items at once. Decorate faster!

βš™οΈ You can now find the controls listed in the settings menu.

πŸ”§ Squashed Some Bugs! πŸ”§

βš“ Fixed an issue causing some attractions to go for a wander after loading the game.

πŸ–οΈ Got rid of that strange black sand bug.

🌍 Coming Soon: Translations!

We’re working hard on bringing Desktop Cat Cafe to more players around the world!

Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy the game in more languages :D

Join our Discord to chat or ask any questions <3~!

https://discord.gg/RdcxgzSeRU