🐾 Desktop Cat Cafe – Feature Update! 🛠️☕
We've now added Twitch integration!
✨ New Shiny Things ✨
-
🎉 Twitch Integration is HERE! Add any Twitch username in the settings and see your chat come alive as cats in the game 🐱
-
✨ Hold Shift to place multiple items at once. Decorate faster!
-
⚙️ You can now find the controls listed in the settings menu.
🔧 Squashed Some Bugs! 🔧
-
⚓ Fixed an issue causing some attractions to go for a wander after loading the game.
-
🏖️ Got rid of that strange black sand bug.
🌍 Coming Soon: Translations!
We’re working hard on bringing Desktop Cat Cafe to more players around the world!
Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy the game in more languages :D
Join our Discord to chat or ask any questions <3~!
https://discord.gg/RdcxgzSeRU
Changed depots in 1.18.0 branch