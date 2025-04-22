 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18024184
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🐾 Desktop Cat Cafe – Feature Update! 🛠️☕
We've now added Twitch integration!

✨ New Shiny Things ✨

  • 🎉 Twitch Integration is HERE! Add any Twitch username in the settings and see your chat come alive as cats in the game 🐱

  • ✨ Hold Shift to place multiple items at once. Decorate faster!

  • ⚙️ You can now find the controls listed in the settings menu.

🔧 Squashed Some Bugs! 🔧

  • ⚓ Fixed an issue causing some attractions to go for a wander after loading the game.

  • 🏖️ Got rid of that strange black sand bug.

🌍 Coming Soon: Translations!
We’re working hard on bringing Desktop Cat Cafe to more players around the world!
Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy the game in more languages :D

Join our Discord to chat or ask any questions <3~!
https://discord.gg/RdcxgzSeRU

Changed depots in 1.18.0 branch

View more data in app history for build 18024184
Windows Depot 2978182
