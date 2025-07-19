today we are releasing an update for Ys X: Nordics with variety of small new features, general improvements, and mostly minor bug fixes.
New Features
- Add Steam Timeline markers when a new BGM track is played
- Offer the choice to have Steam verify the game's integrity upon crashes while running with Steam enabled
Improvements
- Improve UI texture and font rendering sampling on low-res screens (e.g. Steam Deck)
- Improve PCSS shadow sampling quality in some situations
- Improve out-of-the-box performance on some specific configurations (specifically, "auto" extra_host_write_buffering now enabled by default on Intel dGPUs, and disabled by default on AMD iGPUs)
- Improve SDL input compatibility (change SDL hints to only use XInput and HID API)
Bug Fixes
- Fix recapture drill menu list button repeat handling
- Fix Windows 11 24H2 dropping raw input randomly when alt-tabbing
- Ignore extra user folders in the save location
- Some text fixes in the French localization
- Add missing Japanese translation for a setting
Cheers,
Peter "Durante" Thoman
