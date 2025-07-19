 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 18013203
Hi everyone,

today we are releasing an update for Ys X: Nordics with variety of small new features, general improvements, and mostly minor bug fixes.

New Features

  • Add Steam Timeline markers when a new BGM track is played
  • Offer the choice to have Steam verify the game's integrity upon crashes while running with Steam enabled

Improvements

  • Improve UI texture and font rendering sampling on low-res screens (e.g. Steam Deck)
  • Improve PCSS shadow sampling quality in some situations
  • Improve out-of-the-box performance on some specific configurations (specifically, "auto" extra_host_write_buffering now enabled by default on Intel dGPUs, and disabled by default on AMD iGPUs)
  • Improve SDL input compatibility (change SDL hints to only use XInput and HID API)

Bug Fixes

  • Fix recapture drill menu list button repeat handling
  • Fix Windows 11 24H2 dropping raw input randomly when alt-tabbing
  • Ignore extra user folders in the save location
  • Some text fixes in the French localization
  • Add missing Japanese translation for a setting
As always, if you want to revert to the previous version for any reason, you can do so using the Steam "Beta" feature.

Cheers,
Peter "Durante" Thoman

