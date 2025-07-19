New Features

Add Steam Timeline markers when a new BGM track is played



Offer the choice to have Steam verify the game's integrity upon crashes while running with Steam enabled



Improvements

Improve UI texture and font rendering sampling on low-res screens (e.g. Steam Deck)



Improve PCSS shadow sampling quality in some situations



Improve out-of-the-box performance on some specific configurations (specifically, "auto" extra_host_write_buffering now enabled by default on Intel dGPUs, and disabled by default on AMD iGPUs)



Improve SDL input compatibility (change SDL hints to only use XInput and HID API)



Bug Fixes

Fix recapture drill menu list button repeat handling



Fix Windows 11 24H2 dropping raw input randomly when alt-tabbing



Ignore extra user folders in the save location



Some text fixes in the French localization



Add missing Japanese translation for a setting



Hi everyone,today we are releasing an update for Ys X: Nordics with variety of small new features, general improvements, and mostly minor bug fixes.As always, if you want to revert to the previous version for any reason, you can do so using the Steam "Beta" feature.Cheers,Peter "Durante" Thoman