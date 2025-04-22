Season 3’s patch is arriving this week and it will come with new content and a variety of fixes and improvements! We will also go over some important notes brought up by the community since the launch of Season 3! Let’s get started!

We will be releasing the patch on all platforms at 10:00am CET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Along with this we will be having an estimated 4 hour maintenance which will go live at 9:30am CET. This maintenance will be to get the servers ready for the update and improve some networking as well as fixing those who are still missing their S2 ranked rewards.

🆕New Content

New Car Delivery Contracts

Ferrari F40

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Pininfarina Battista

Fenyr SuperSport

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Jaguar D-Type

Aston Martin Vulcan

Lamborghini Miura SV

Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Lotus Evija

Ferrari 250 GTO

AC 427

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ford GT40 Mk I

Koenigsegg Regera

New Navigation Races

Finding the Way to Burnside Estate

Finding the Way to Ap Lei Chau Park

Finding the Way to Heng Fa Chuen Area

Finding the Way to Bluff Head

Finding the Way to Youth Square

Finding the Way to Stanley Beach

Finding the Way to South Bay Beach

Finding the Way to Rocky Bank

Finding the Way to Fung Wah Estate

Finding the Way to Kennedy Town

Finding the Way to Cyberport

Finding the Way to Shau Kei Wan

Finding the Way to Hing Tung Estate

✅General Fixes & Improvements

Fixed freeze (diagonal line) when loading Ibiza first in some cases

Fixed NPC spawning on parking areas during car delivery

Updated damage on car respawn during Car Deliveries

Removed hazard lights auto-trigger

Fixed several general crashes

Balanced navigation races rewards and time limit on Ibiza and Hong Kong Island

Decreased Payout On 'Can Bernat' (see economy section of patch notes below)

Updated localization

Fixed new store notification displaying at each launch

Fixed player level/lifestyle not displaying on the votekick popup while this player is in other session

Fixed car information panel in hotel hall sometimes floating above ground

Fixed incorrect "Time to beat" display in some High stake screens

Fixed Car Delivery voices being "gender swapped" in Spanish

Fixed flipping car during some car delivery RTC

Quest "Making a Marque" now points to cross country cars instead of restricted supercars

Adding Car Delivery images for each challenge

Improved description UI for Car Delivery contracts

Fixed photo mode in races unpausing the player later than AI opponents

Fixed several vegetation hitboxes

Fixed incorrect clan information in group UI

Fix player vehicle being unpaused too late when leaving photo mode during race

Give the correct time between 5pm and 12am on Ibiza

🚗Vehicle Dynamics & Modelling

Fixed an issue where the gearbox would shift several times between second and first gear when using automatic shifting

Fixed upgrades of Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Fixed Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta window animation

Fixed an issue where the car would be launched into the air after hitting an obstacle at high speed or landing too abruptly

Improved progressive acceleration on all cars

Fixed missing Bentley Continental GT rims

Balanced stopping power during friction with barriers

Fixed rarity on Lamborghini Countach LPI800 parts

Authorized more license plate modification for Chevrolet and Lamborghini

Improved braking dynamics on Dodge Viper SRT

🔊Sounds

Improved Ferrari California engine sound during deceleration

Increased pitch of hypercars and supercars engine sounds

Fixed sound reverb persisting after using fast travel

Added music to car delivery introduction

💻PC

Fixed memory leak with GUI sounds

🎮Xbox Series

Fixed memory leak with GUI sounds

🌐Network

Better Stability and Performance

🔎Future Fixes & Improvements

Similarly to the last patch notes, we want to continue to give you some progress and information on what we are working on for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. As usual, please understand that there are priorities given to some topics over others, and some are harder to investigate and solve than others, so no timeframe can be given currently unless otherwise specified. That said, here are all the future fixes and improvements we are working on:

Ranked Reward Vehicle Players have mentioned that the ranked reward provides an unfair experience in TDUSC currently as it is not optimal. Though we do still have plans to improve the ranked and PvP experience in TDU SC, we also want to assure you we are moving away from a ‘competitive first’ aspect, and heading in the direction TDU is meant to be. We can confirm we have not only improved how the ranked vehicle works, but also vehicle distribution as a whole. While we will be providing more details on this in the dev diary slated before the launch of S4, we can assure you, that you do not need to complete ranked this season to obtain the Valour early in Season 4; and all players will be able to purchase the Aston Martin Valour at the launch of Season 4. We are excited to go more in depth on this in the future!

Economy: Economy has been a big discussion in the community recently, and we are currently looking into the feedback players have been giving as well as the data we have. As we add more ways to earn money through things like missions, casino, and other things coming in Y2, we need to make sure we keep a balance, and you can progress the way you want, and earn money the way you want, regardless of the way you play. However, this is a very touchy subject, and it is not something we can fix in its entirety immediately, especially as the Casino will arrive next season as we cannot ruin the progression and make it too easy to earn money. We already have some ideas on ways to improve the balancing of not only money earned throughout all the races and missions in the game including the Crown Jewels, but also the progression of the game and the XP earned in both regular and clan reputation. We will discuss this further in the dev diary and provide more details on how we will be tackling this in future seasons releasing to make sure this topic is solved to the communities standard, and the TDU standard; which includes the topic of car selling, which we can also confirm will be seen in the future ahead of TDU SC, and we’ll focus on its delivery in the Dev Diary as well.

Other Fixes and Improvements: We went over quite a few improvements and fixes in the last patch notes and if you haven’t seen those already, there are many fixes from that which we have solved in this patch, with more to come in the launch of Season 4. You can find the previous Patch Notes here!

Our Final Message

We are currently working on the next big communication for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. This will be our next Dev Diary, and will include information about Season 4, our roadmap for Year 2, as well as many topics the community have wanted us to tackle such as the economy, ranked vehicle distribution, optimisation/graphics, network, missions, and more! We will provide more information on this in the coming months as we lead up to the next season of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown! We advise you to join our Discord as we will be communicating with the players more as we continue to build the future of TDU! See you soon!

- The TDU Team

