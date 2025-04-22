Season 3’s patch is arriving this week and it will come with new content and a variety of fixes and improvements! We will also go over some important notes brought up by the community since the launch of Season 3! Let’s get started!
We will be releasing the patch on all platforms at 10:00am CET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Along with this we will be having an estimated 4 hour maintenance which will go live at 9:30am CET. This maintenance will be to get the servers ready for the update and improve some networking as well as fixing those who are still missing their S2 ranked rewards.
🆕New Content
-
New Car Delivery Contracts
- Ferrari F40
- Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
- Pininfarina Battista
- Fenyr SuperSport
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL
- Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
- Jaguar D-Type
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- Lamborghini Miura SV
- Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
- Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
- Lotus Evija
- Ferrari 250 GTO
- AC 427
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Ford GT40 Mk I
- Koenigsegg Regera
-
New Navigation Races
- Finding the Way to Burnside Estate
- Finding the Way to Ap Lei Chau Park
- Finding the Way to Heng Fa Chuen Area
- Finding the Way to Bluff Head
- Finding the Way to Youth Square
- Finding the Way to Stanley Beach
- Finding the Way to South Bay Beach
- Finding the Way to Rocky Bank
- Finding the Way to Fung Wah Estate
- Finding the Way to Kennedy Town
- Finding the Way to Cyberport
- Finding the Way to Shau Kei Wan
- Finding the Way to Hing Tung Estate
✅General Fixes & Improvements
-
Fixed freeze (diagonal line) when loading Ibiza first in some cases
-
Fixed NPC spawning on parking areas during car delivery
-
Updated damage on car respawn during Car Deliveries
-
Removed hazard lights auto-trigger
-
Fixed several general crashes
-
Balanced navigation races rewards and time limit on Ibiza and Hong Kong Island
-
Decreased Payout On 'Can Bernat' (see economy section of patch notes below)
-
Updated localization
-
Fixed new store notification displaying at each launch
-
Fixed player level/lifestyle not displaying on the votekick popup while this player is in other session
-
Fixed car information panel in hotel hall sometimes floating above ground
-
Fixed incorrect "Time to beat" display in some High stake screens
-
Fixed Car Delivery voices being "gender swapped" in Spanish
-
Fixed flipping car during some car delivery RTC
-
Quest "Making a Marque" now points to cross country cars instead of restricted supercars
-
Adding Car Delivery images for each challenge
-
Improved description UI for Car Delivery contracts
-
Fixed photo mode in races unpausing the player later than AI opponents
-
Fixed several vegetation hitboxes
-
Fixed incorrect clan information in group UI
-
Fix player vehicle being unpaused too late when leaving photo mode during race
-
Give the correct time between 5pm and 12am on Ibiza
🚗Vehicle Dynamics & Modelling
-
Fixed an issue where the gearbox would shift several times between second and first gear when using automatic shifting
-
Fixed upgrades of Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
-
Fixed Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta window animation
-
Fixed an issue where the car would be launched into the air after hitting an obstacle at high speed or landing too abruptly
-
Improved progressive acceleration on all cars
-
Fixed missing Bentley Continental GT rims
-
Balanced stopping power during friction with barriers
-
Fixed rarity on Lamborghini Countach LPI800 parts
-
Authorized more license plate modification for Chevrolet and Lamborghini
-
Improved braking dynamics on Dodge Viper SRT
🔊Sounds
-
Improved Ferrari California engine sound during deceleration
-
Increased pitch of hypercars and supercars engine sounds
-
Fixed sound reverb persisting after using fast travel
-
Added music to car delivery introduction
💻PC
- Fixed memory leak with GUI sounds
🎮Xbox Series
- Fixed memory leak with GUI sounds
🌐Network
- Better Stability and Performance
🔎Future Fixes & Improvements
Similarly to the last patch notes, we want to continue to give you some progress and information on what we are working on for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. As usual, please understand that there are priorities given to some topics over others, and some are harder to investigate and solve than others, so no timeframe can be given currently unless otherwise specified. That said, here are all the future fixes and improvements we are working on:
-
Ranked Reward Vehicle Players have mentioned that the ranked reward provides an unfair experience in TDUSC currently as it is not optimal. Though we do still have plans to improve the ranked and PvP experience in TDU SC, we also want to assure you we are moving away from a ‘competitive first’ aspect, and heading in the direction TDU is meant to be. We can confirm we have not only improved how the ranked vehicle works, but also vehicle distribution as a whole. While we will be providing more details on this in the dev diary slated before the launch of S4, we can assure you, that you do not need to complete ranked this season to obtain the Valour early in Season 4; and all players will be able to purchase the Aston Martin Valour at the launch of Season 4. We are excited to go more in depth on this in the future!
-
Economy: Economy has been a big discussion in the community recently, and we are currently looking into the feedback players have been giving as well as the data we have. As we add more ways to earn money through things like missions, casino, and other things coming in Y2, we need to make sure we keep a balance, and you can progress the way you want, and earn money the way you want, regardless of the way you play. However, this is a very touchy subject, and it is not something we can fix in its entirety immediately, especially as the Casino will arrive next season as we cannot ruin the progression and make it too easy to earn money. We already have some ideas on ways to improve the balancing of not only money earned throughout all the races and missions in the game including the Crown Jewels, but also the progression of the game and the XP earned in both regular and clan reputation. We will discuss this further in the dev diary and provide more details on how we will be tackling this in future seasons releasing to make sure this topic is solved to the communities standard, and the TDU standard; which includes the topic of car selling, which we can also confirm will be seen in the future ahead of TDU SC, and we’ll focus on its delivery in the Dev Diary as well.
-
Other Fixes and Improvements: We went over quite a few improvements and fixes in the last patch notes and if you haven’t seen those already, there are many fixes from that which we have solved in this patch, with more to come in the launch of Season 4. You can find the previous Patch Notes here!
Our Final Message
We are currently working on the next big communication for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. This will be our next Dev Diary, and will include information about Season 4, our roadmap for Year 2, as well as many topics the community have wanted us to tackle such as the economy, ranked vehicle distribution, optimisation/graphics, network, missions, and more! We will provide more information on this in the coming months as we lead up to the next season of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown! We advise you to join our Discord as we will be communicating with the players more as we continue to build the future of TDU! See you soon!
- The TDU Team
