

🏰 Medievaly: Battle Simulator is OUT NOW! 🐔⚔️

Raise your banners and ready up your troops — Medievaly: Battle Simulator has officially launched! Dive into a colorful, medieval-style battle simulator where strategy meets chaotic warfare. Build your army, destroy enemy castles, and lead your troops to glory in vibrant battlefields!



💥 Castle-Slaying Strategy, Real-Time Chaos!

Dive into the campaign - Take command where you’ll deploy knights, archers, and siege machines to crush enemy strongholds. Every move counts. Think fast, build smart, and watch your strategy unfold in gloriously unpredictable battles.



🧱 Three Game Modes, Infinite Fun!

• Castle Siege – Tear down the enemy’s walls and win the war.

• Time Survival – Outlast waves of enemies ‘til help arrives.

• Kill Count – First to 100 kills earns eternal glory.



Craft your own war stories in Sandbox Mode, with custom rules and terrains!



🔔 Join the Kingdom!

We’re beyond excited to finally launch, and we’d love for you to be part of our growing community:



💬 Join our Discord to chat, share battle replays, and help shape the future of the game.

🐦 Follow us on Twitter for updates, memes, and sneak peeks at what’s next.

⭐ Leave a honest review on Steam - your honest feedback means everything to us in order to improve



- Steelkrill Studio