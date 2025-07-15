Meow meow everyone! Today we start celebrating the anniversary of the game! Thanks to all the players for the fact that the project still breathes!😺✨

First Anniversary

First of all, from today until July 31st, the anniversary event begins. All players who log in will receive a limited badge and a random limited cat!

Collectible cats

Added 2 new collectible cats:

For playing 30 minutes Exit From

For playing 30 minutes House Of Decay Demo

Let me remind you that you can still get the previous collectible cats:

For playing 30 minutes Find 101 Doomers DLC

For playing 30 minutes Rock The Island

Collections

Halloween and Fruits collections go to rare pool

Added Summer and Circus cat collections

Suumer cats:

Circus cats:

I'm still working on a major rework of the game, it's going a little slower than I expected. I'll show you some screenshots of the upcoming changes soon!

Thank you for your attention and have a nice meow!