Meow meow everyone! Today we start celebrating the anniversary of the game! Thanks to all the players for the fact that the project still breathes!😺✨
First Anniversary
First of all, from today until July 31st, the anniversary event begins. All players who log in will receive a limited badge and a random limited cat!
Collectible cats
Added 2 new collectible cats:
For playing 30 minutes Exit From
For playing 30 minutes House Of Decay Demo
Let me remind you that you can still get the previous collectible cats:
For playing 30 minutes Find 101 Doomers DLC
For playing 30 minutes Rock The Island
Collections
Halloween and Fruits collections go to rare pool
Added Summer and Circus cat collections
Suumer cats:
Circus cats:
I'm still working on a major rework of the game, it's going a little slower than I expected. I'll show you some screenshots of the upcoming changes soon!
Changed files in this update